Alabama vs. South Carolina: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Alabama football is back. The Crimson Tide have opened up their season with two blowout wins over lesser opponents. They will play their first SEC game against South Carolina on Saturday.

South Carolina avenged a loss in Week 1 to North Carolina with a 72-10 victory over Charleston Southern. The Gamecocks scored eight rushing touchdowns in this win including three from Kevin Harris. Ryan Hilinski finished 24-30 with 282 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Alabama faced New Mexico State in Week 2 and it was a game where they only needed their starters for the first half. It was 38-0 heading into halftime. Tua Tagovailoa was 16-24 for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Alabama will enter this game as a huge favorite for the third straight week to being their season.

Alabama vs. South Carolina Preview

Alabama suffered a blowout loss in last season’s National Championship Game. Tagovailoa played injured and the team got punched in the mouth to end their season. In 2019, the Crimson Tide are looking to return to the title game yet again and they made their case in the first two games.

Tagovailoa is a big time player that gets a lot of attention, but Alabama also has the best receiver in the country in Jerry Jeudy. The Biletnikoff Award winner from 2018 had eight catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns against New Mexico State. He is the favorite to win the award again and could be a top-five pick come the NFL Draft. Alabama got off to a slow start in Week 1 against Duke, but they made adjustments and have been on a roll since. Alabama has received criticism on their schedule in the past. Head coach Nick Saban does not want to hear it.

“Why don’t you start calling around and see if you can get somebody else to play us and we’ll play them,” Saban said. “We’ll play anybody you can get to play us.”

Alabama has won five of the last 10 National Championships and has made it to the final game in four straight seasons. It is hard to criticize a team with those accomplishments.

South Carolina needed a blowout win after getting upset by North Carolina in Week 1. Jake Bentley threw two interceptions in that game and suffered an injury that will end his season. The Gamecocks entered the fourth quarter with a 20-9 lead but were outscored 15-0 in the final 15 minutes.

“Ryan has a really good mindset. He’s a guy who comes in the building and works extremely hard and watches a lot of tape. He’s a very confident man in his abilities,” South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said of his freshman quarterback. “No different than last week and the opponent is much different, but we’ve got to play well around him. Defensively, let’s gain some field position.”

Alabama vs. South Carolina Pick & Prediction

These two teams have played just 15 times with the last one coming in 2010. Accoridng to FanDuel Sportsbook, Alabama is a 25.5 point favorite over South Carolina. The o/u is 61.5.

South Carolina is starting a freshman quarterback. Hilinski had a good warm up game in Week 2, but Alabama is a much different opponent than Charleston Southern. This could be a rude awakening for the young quarterback. The Gamecocks will have to run the ball effectively, which they have done so far this season, to keep Alabama off the field.

Alabama’s offense is once again a juggernaut. Najee Harris handles the run game while Tagovailoa handles the game through the air. The Crimson Tide defense is one of the best in the nation. Simply put, Alabama is a far superior football team and it does not matter where this game is played. Bama in a blowout for the third straight week.

PICK: Alabama -25.5

OVER: 61.5

SCORE PREDICTION: Alabama 48, South Carolina 17

