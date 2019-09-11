Antonio Brown Rape Lawsuit: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of three incidents of sexual assault in 2017 and 2018 with his former trainer, Britney Taylor.

The troubled wide receiver has been accused of raping his former trainer according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

According to the lawsuit, Brown sexually forced himself onto the 28-year-old Taylor twice in June 2017 and again in May 2018. Taylor is a gymnast that met Brown while the two attended Central Michigan. Brown later hired her as a trainer.

The lawsuit says that during a training session in 2017 Brown “exposed himself and kissed Ms. Taylor without her consent”. It also accuses Brown of “masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.”

Taylor said in the lawsuit she cut off her relationship with Brown after the second incident. The wide receiver is accused of contacting her again and, according to the lawsuit, was “expressing contrition, begging forgiveness and pleading with her to train him again. Ms. Taylor was hesitant but eventually agreed, swayed by his assurance that he would cease any sexual advances.”

On May 20, 2018, the lawsuit alleges that Antonio Brown cornered Ms. Taylor and “forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.” The lawsuit says he persisted despite her crying and saying “no” and “stop” the entire time.

Taylor went back to Brown’s apartment the next day to retrieve her personal belongings and told him they “needed to talk about last night,” according to the lawsuit. He replied, “You made me feel like a real rapist,” her attorneys wrote.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision.” Taylor said in a statement released by her lawyers at Haas Law, “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault. Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

Taylor’s lawsuit also includes screenshots of emails from Brown that allegedly show him admitting to the crime.

Taylor is suing for damages and wants compensation for “all non-monetary and compensatory harm, including, but not limited to, compensation for her physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self- esteem and self-confidence, and emotional pain and suffering”

After displaying some erratic behavior during his short-lived tenure with the Oakland Raiders, this is another in a long line of incidents for the star wide receiver.

He was previously released by the Oakland Raiders for his conduct during training camp and leading up to the season. He had several incidents including getting frostbite on his feet from cryotherapy treatment, showing up late or not at all to several practices, insisting on using an older helmet that was banned from the NFL or he would not play, and getting into an altercation with Raiders GM Mike Moyock.

He was released by the Oakland Raiders and immediately signed by the New England Patriots earlier this week.

Antonio Brown and his lawyers responded and denied all of the accusations against him.

1. Antonio Brown Plans to Countersue Taylor

Antonio Brown’s lawyers responded to the lawsuit on September 10 with a statement.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit.” the statement reads “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

The statement alleges that Brown was approached by Taylor in 2017, right after Brown signed a contract to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. His lawyer also claims that Taylor was using brown for a business investment.

“At that time, Mr. Brown was asked to invest $1.6 million dollars in the accuser’s business project. Mr. Brown was not informed by his accuser that she had just been levied with a $30,000 IRS tax lien or that $300,000 of the $1.6 million so called “investment” was to be used to purchase property already owned by the accuser and her mother.”

Following Brown allegedly saying no, “the accuser supposedly cut off communications with Mr. Brown.”

His lawyer goes on to say that Taylor reappeared in 2018 and engaged Mr. Brown in a consensual personal relationship.” but that “Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.”

Communications between the two allegedly continued throughout 2018 where the statement alleges that Taylor “asked for tickets to a Pittsburgh Steelers football game in the winter of 2018.” and “continually posted photographs of Mr. Brown on her social media in an effort to financially benefit from his celebrity”

2. Brown Posted Before the Lawsuit that He Was being Extorted

Antonio Brown drama continues…

Exclusive IG convo between AB and unnamed female. AB is saying a former trainer and her mom are extorting him for cash 💰 he’s been complying according to his direct messages. #Raiders might know according to female in chat. pic.twitter.com/rm3OySh0L4 — IB 🔌 (@incarceratedbob) September 7, 2019

On September 7, Brown posted a video to Instagram live showing a conversation between him and an unidentified female discussing potential false rape claims. The woman says she has proof that the woman is “setting him up”.

Brown asks the woman to “email me it please for records just in case they file” adding “been a lot of extortion so far for money”. He also offers to fly the woman out or give her cash but she declines saying, “my momma raised me right and this ain’t right”

Brown alleges that she has “people from her church” influencing her to do it because her and her mother are in debt from taxes. Brown also says all he did was “pay her to train me.”

He didn’t post the rest of the conversation with “Janet” who was supposedly going to call him and explain the situation.

ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted that Brown “intends to countersue his accuser for civil extortion, at this time.”

3. Britney Taylor Allegedly Took a Polygraph Test to Prove her Accusations

According to the lawsuit, Britney Taylor allegedly took a polygraph examination “conducted by one of the nation’s leading examiners, who previously led the FBI’s polygraph program.”

The lawsuit claims that “The polygraph examination confirmed her completely truthful account that, in June 2017, Brown ejaculated on her without her consent and that, in May 2018, that Brown raped her.”

The lawsuit does not provide the results of the lawsuit.

4. Britney Taylor Claims the Alleged Rape Ruined her Marriage

Britney Taylor, a former gymnast and current gymnastics coach who worked for Antonio Brown as a trainer, is accusing the New England Patriots wide receiver of rape in a lawsuit filed in Florida federal court: https://t.co/y2nsc7XnPC #breaking — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) September 11, 2019

In her lawsuit, Britney Taylor claims that following the alleged rape at the hands of Brown had a “profound and negative impact on her personal life.”

Two weeks after the alleged incident the lawsuit states that Taylor’s long-term boyfriend proposed to her and that “What should have been one of the most exciting times in her life has been completely derailed and complicated. It took her months to tell her fiancé what occurred, and that disclosure put a serious strain on their relationship.”

The lawsuit also claims she has had difficulty going to work at her gym, Taylored Gymnastics, in Memphis where she trains 50 young girls. It also claims that she fell into a “deep depression.” and “has had near-daily panic attacks, frequent suicidal ideations, and insomnia.”

5. Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Alleges that Taylor Invited Herself to a Strip Club with Brown

According to the statement released by Antonio Brown’s lawyers, Taylor invited herself to a night out with Brown and his friends in May 2018 where they went to several strip clubs in Miami.

Brown’s lawyer Darren Heitner wrote that the group “were patrons at Miami adult entertainment clubs. After several hours of partying, Mr. Brown and his friends called it a night.”

It also alleges that the two spent the night together. “Instead of leaving by herself, as she had arrived, and returning to her hotel, Mr. Brown’s accuser solicited Mr. Brown to join her and return to Mr. Brown’s residence where the two engaged in consensual sex.”