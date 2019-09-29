Antonio Brown Files Record Number of Grievances Seeking $61M

Since being released by the New England Patriots last week, Antonio Brown has been a busy man.

Aside from making time to have several arguments on social media with Baker Mayfield and Eric Weddle, Brown has been getting ready for a legal battle with the NFL and his last two teams.

Reports surfaced that Brown has filed a record nine grievances at the same time, seeking his $61 million in lost pay from this year and even his potential money from next year. Should the league discipline and suspend him, he will file the ninth grievance which would be a record.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the eight current grievances are as follows:

$1 million signing bonus with Oakland

$29 million guaranteed salary with Oakland

$860,000 for Week 1 with Oakland

$215,000 in fines from Oakland

$9 million signing bonus with New England

$1 million guaranteed salary with New England

$64,000 for Week 3 with New England

$20 million option for 2020 with New England

Still in Hot Water

The NFL is still investigating Brown for his allegations of sexual assault by multiple accusers. Just 48 hours after signing with New England, Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit accusing Brown of sexual assault.

A week later, an article by Sports’ Illustrated’s Robert Klemko detailed other allegations against Brown ranging from sexual assault to unpaid wages and other childish acts with former assistants and doctors. The second allegation of sexual assault came from an anonymous artist who painted murals in Brown’s Pittsburgh home.

Brown sent threatening text messages to a group of people including his own personal assistants and the artist herself, something that turned out to be the final straw in New England.

Social (Media) Butterfly

Antonio Brown has always been extremely active on his social media platforms. He posted an Instagram live video just days after joining the Patriots showing him working out at a TB12 Sports Therapy center in New England.

Right as he was released, Brown posted a series of photos on Instagram thanking Tom Brady and Bill Belichick for the opportunity, then later posted on Twitter making light of the situation.

Just got fired on Friday 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019

Since his release, Brown has shared photos on his Instagram story showing he enrolled in an online degree program at Central Michigan to finish his college coursework. He has also engaged in arguments with NFL players and even hinted at his retirement from the NFL. He went on to say that the NFL needs him more than he needs the NFL, however, suggesting that retirement may not last.

The game need me I’m like test answers — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

What’s Next?

Whatever Brown’s next step may be, it likely won’t come until after the NFL concludes its investigation into his off-field misconduct. The league has met with his accusers and is taking all his accusations very seriously.

Brown has said that he wants to continue staying in game shape and even went as far as announcing, on Twitter, that he would be practicing with a different high school every day in the Miami area.

Next week I’m going to practice at every high school one day of week starting in miami send school info now — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Brown showed he could still play at a high level in his one game with the Patriots, snaring a touchdown as one of his four catches for 56 yards against his hometown Miami Dolphins.