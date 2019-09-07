Antonio Brown Fined Again After Recent Exchange with Raiders GM: Report

The Antonio Brown saga continues.

Friday was another whirlwind day for the Oakland Raiders and their star wide receiver. After an eventful Wednesday that saw Brown get into a heated exchanged with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, Friday marked a complete turnaround as Oakland made it clear that Brown would not be suspended and would indeed play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

However, the Raiders aren’t going to leave Brown unpunished for his altercation with Mayock. According to Ed Werder of ESPN, Oakland is fining the veteran receiver again due to his exchange with the general manager. It is unclear what the amount is, but it is the third time that Brown will be fined by the organization in the past month alone.

Source: The #Raiders fined WR Antonio Brown an unspecified amount for his unprofessional behavior in a recent interaction with GM Mike Mayock. “He’s been fined and he’s not happy,” the source said. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 7, 2019

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Antonio Brown Has Been Fined Three Times in One Month

As I mentioned before, this is the third time that Brown has been fined. If you remember, this whole altercation took place because the 31-year-old veteran took to Instagram to post the letter that was issued to him by the Raiders for missing a couple of practices unexcused. He then made sure to add a caption to show how unhappy he was about the situation.

“WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE’S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR.”

Brown had previously been fined $13,950 for missing a walk-through on Aug. 22 and $40,000 for missing camp on Aug. 18. That was when Mayock issued his ultimatum to Brown, “It’s time for him to be all-in or all-out, OK?”

Friday represented about the best-case scenario that Brown could have hoped for. He was in risk of being suspended and having his contract voided — meaning all $30 million of his guaranteed salary would have gone out the door.

Raiders Won’t Suspend Antonio Brown for Now

Now that it’s guaranteed that Brown will play in Week 1 against the Broncos, him being on the active roster guarantees roughly half of that amount — which means now that Brown is guaranteed to be paid, he could always continue to act out for the remainder of the season.

Head coach Jon Gruden said it’s the plan for Brown to suit up in Week 1.

“Antonio’s back today, we’re really excited about that,” said Gruden. “We’re ready to move on.”

Gruden was asked if Brown will play Monday night and he said: “that’s the plan.”

As Josina Anderson of ESPN previously reported, Brown’s verbal altercation with Mayock took a racial tone — which Brown later denied. Here is Anderson’s original report.

“Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown initiated the discussion with general manager Mike Mayock midway through practice on Wednesday, resulting in the confrontation where disparaging language was used by Brown and sparked the team’s current impasse with the player, according to a team source. A Raiders source confirmed Brown was unhappy with the fine levied by the team and, seeing Mayock watching practice, walked over and initiated an exchange with the GM. The Raiders source confirmed information from another league source who said Brown called Mayock a “cracker” and unleashed a barrage of “cuss words” during the altercation.”

Brown denied the report during his short statement to the media on Friday. He did not take any questions from reporters.

Antonio Brown’s statement (he didn’t take questions) pic.twitter.com/SO1h2yr7WI — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 6, 2019

With the Brown controversy in the rearview mirror — for now, at least — the onus is now focusing on the Broncos after one major headache of a preseason for the Raiders.

READ NEXT: Steelers’ Juju Smith-Schuster Blasts Antonio Brown’s Foolish Behavior