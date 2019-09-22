Antonio Brown Says He’s Done With The NFL [LOOK]

The New England Patriots cut ties with wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday less than two weeks after he was cut by the Raiders and subsequently signed in Foxborough.

Brown latest thread of text messages was enough to prompt his release by New England and may have also cost him some money in the process.

On Sunday morning, Antonio Brown said he was done playing in the NFL on Twitter because owners can void contracts anytime. The tweet implied that he was likely not going to receive the $9 million payday he was due for on Monday.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

With a more in-depth look at the situation, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the tweet likely means Brown will not his guaranteed $9 million by the Patriots or the remaining $1 million of his base salary.

That Antonio Brown tweet also implies the #Patriots won’t pay his $9M signing bonus or remaining nearly $1M base salary, though the math is a little off: His #Raiders contract has offsets so anything New England paid would reduce Oakland’s obligation (which it says he voided). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2019

Brown, who is still entrenched in civil lawsuits regarding his own sexual misconduct, was a perennial 1,000-yard receiver and Pro Bowler with the Steelers before he was traded to Oakland in the offseason. Brown has been the subject of controversy off the field ever since, and it became too much for the Patriots to deal with.

Burning Bridges

On his way out the door, Brown took a shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Aside from pressuring the Patriots owner to pay up, he brought up the 25-year owner’s own personal troubles away from football.

During the offseason, Kraft was part of a sting at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida where he was accused of soliciting sexual acts. Nothing has come from this allegation from either the state level in Florida or the NFL disciplinary committee.

Brown still remembers this incident, and voiced his opinion of how his situation and Kraft’s were handled differently.

Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eKrAE0Vwih — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown thanked Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on Instagram and Twitter following his release, but it appears there was not much of an affinity for the Patriots’ owner. There were even a few coaches in the Patriots organization that wanted to continue working with Brown.

In his short time with the Patriots, Brown made an impression on teammates who all openly praised his football ability. It was clear Brown was also picking up the offense quickly as he was instantly involved during his first and only game with the team.

Brown also called out the NFLPA, which has already gone to bat for the receiver over his helmet dispute and is prepared to do again.

Since Antonio Brown is calling out the NFLPA, it’s worth pointing out: The union represented him in two grievances over his helmet, and is prepared to represent him in the NFL’s personal conduct probe too. Also the void language in his contracts is standard…just rarely an issue — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2019

Headed to the Exempt List?

There’s still a chance Brown could find himself on the commissioner’s exempt list following the league’s investigation into his off-field allegations. The NFL met with his first accuser, Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor, last Monday and were reportedly meeting with his second one from the intimidating text messages on Friday as Brown was cut by New England.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Patriots moved on from WR Antonio Brown as the league was interviewing his second accuser, and the focus now shifts to whether he gets his money. pic.twitter.com/fZersHpgsl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2019

If Brown were to head to the exempt list, he would be unable to play until removed by the commissioner. It would be a similar situation to the one Kareem Hunt endured last season following his domestic violence accusations.

