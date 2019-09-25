Baker Mayfield Has Epic Response to Rex Ryan Criticism [WATCH]

Baker Mayfield was the target of some harsh criticism this week when former NFL head coach and current ESPN talking head Rex Ryan said that the Cleveland Browns second-year QB was” overrated as hell.”

Mayfield responded to those comments while talking to the media on Wednesday and added a zinger on the end.

“In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, if you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter,” Mayfield said. “And Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason.”

#Browns Baker Mayfield on Rex Ryan saying he’s ‘overrated as hell’ pic.twitter.com/zESXi89cOk — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 25, 2019

Here’s what Ryan said in full during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday.

“I don’t get it. I’d love to be an offensive coordinator here. I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell.” Ryan stated.

“Look, I bought into the dang hype. I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ But not to the point where everyone’s saying he’s going to be the league MVP … What’s he doing right, Greenie? Here’s a guy right now that’s a one-read guy, and then he’s going to improvise. He’s gotta realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball’s not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

Freddie Kitchens Defends Baker Mayfield After Criticism

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was also asked about the comments from Ryan on his quarterback, but kept it low-key with his response initially.

“I appreciate his opinion and all that, but he’s not in our building,” Kitchens said. “He has no idea what we’re doing. So I’d answer that with that.”

Kitchens was then asked about Ryan’s assessment that Mayfield was a one-read QB only.

“No, he’s not,” Kitchens replied. “I mean, that’s asinine to even say.”

Kitchens has been under fire himself for his play-calling in key situations during the Browns Sunday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-13. Mayfield came out in support of his head coach.

“Anytime you have a guy like that that has your back is very comforting. I just need to let it loose, go play,” Mayfield told reporters. “Not be afraid of making mistakes, and going out there and playing my game. It’s important to have that respect from him.”

Browns Safety Damarious Randall Officially Out of Concussion Protocol

After missing the last two games with lingering concussion symptoms, safety Damarious Randall is set to get on the field for the Browns. Kitchens confirmed on Wednesday that Randall was out of the protocol.

Randall did not want to get into specifics when it came to concussions but said he’s only had one.

#Brown S Damarious Randall said he’s only had one concussion. He didn’t want to talk about being in protocol, avoided questions. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 25, 2019

Randall comes back just in the nick of time, with the Browns set to face the Ravens this week in an important AFC North contest. With a win, the Browns would be tied with Baltimore for the division lead.

“This is a division game,” Randall said. “We don’t have to be told our record to have a sense of urgency.”

