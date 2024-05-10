Commanders’ Rookie Tipped as ‘Biggest Surprise,’ Thanks to Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury’s role as offensive coordinator is great news for one Washington Commanders’ 2024 NFL draft pick tipped to be the team’s “biggest surprise.” Tight end Ben Sinnott is expected to play a key role thanks to personnel packages and play concepts preferred by Kingsbury.

Those groupings include “two-tight-end packages,” according to ESPN’s John Keim. He noted how ex-Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Kingsbury “loves” multiple-tight end sets: “Arizona ran the seventh-most two-tight-end sets in his final three seasons as its head coach.”

One of Kingsbury’s former players, Zach Ertz, will help with this scheme, but Keim also believes second-round pick Sinnott “can reduce the load on veteran Zach Ertz in the pass game, perhaps catching around 30 to 35 passes.”

Sinnott was the fourth player drafted by the Commanders, but his value can extend to helping top pick Jayden Daniels. Specifically, helping the dual-threat quarterback thrive on the ground, per Keim: “Sinnott will also help the run game as a blocker out of the backfield in particular; he can help Daniels on some zone read carries as well.”

Making an impact in this many ways creates significant expectation for the third of Washington’s three second-round picks. If Sinnott delivers, the Commanders will have unearthed a player crucial to the makeup of their offense.

Ben Sinnott Can Be Key Contributor for Commanders

Keim isn’t the only one who expects two tight ends to be the norm for the Commanders. It’s a view shared by Ben Standig of The Athletic, who thinks selecting Sinnott “more than suggests the answer is frequent,” when considering how often the Commanders will use 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends).

Sinnott fits the system because he’s a demon from short range, proved by six touchdowns in the red zone last season, per PFF Commanders.

A clutch target from close in will be invaluable for rookie passer Daniels. So will a big-bodied receiver who can stretch coverage between the numbers.

Fortunately, 6-foot-4, 247-pounder Sinnott can do both. The 21-year-old also tallied “31 Explosive Plays Since 2022,” according to PFF College.

Leaning on Sinnott’s versatility will help Kingsbury add nuance to a redefined passing game.

Kliff Kingsbury Needs Mixture in Passing Game

Kingsbury has inherited talent, but the Commanders are short on depth at wide receiver. Starters Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are capable playmakers, but Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown, Jamison Crowder and Dax Milne are the only supporting veterans.

It means Kingsbury will need to rely on other sources for catches. Thankfully, running back Austin Ekeler can be prolific out of the backfield, while 33-year-old Ertz is a tight end with a Pro-Bowl pedigree.

Sinnott ought to have a big part to play in adding mixture to the way the Commanders attack defenses through the air. His head coach at Kansas State, Chris Klieman, explained the importance of the player’s flexibility to 7News DC’s Scott Abraham: “You’re not going to think of an in-line tight end. He’ll play that, but he’s going to be in the backfield, they’re gonna flex him out, they’re gonna do a lot of different things with him.”

Helping Sinnott quickly become a roving mismatch in the pros will give Daniels an invaluable safety valve. He’ll need it to develop into the franchise-altering QB1 the Commanders expect.