Daniel Jones is Better than Baker Mayfield Says Former NFLer

Baker Mayfield knows what it’s like to have a hot start as a rookie.

Last season, Mayfield entered in relief of Tyrod Taylor in Week 3, leading the Cleveland Browns to their first win in 635 days and revving up the hype train.

He went on to pass for a rookie record 27 touchdowns while also collecting 3,725 passing yards. The Browns finished 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games and expectations were sky-high for Mayfield’s sophomore season in NFL.

However, Mayfield has been fairly average to start the year, passing for 805 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. Only Falcons QB Matt Ryan has thrown more interceptions than Mayfield this season and it’s far from the MVP-caliber start that was expected.

The talking heads have jumped on the opportunity to pile on Mayfield, most notably at ESPN on the morning show “Get Up.”

Former NFL defensive lineman Marcus Spears made it very clear what he thinks of Mayfield on Tuesday, saying that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones — who has one start in the NFL to his name — is better than the Browns signal-caller.

“Everybody jumped on the Baker Mayfield train and I tried to calm everybody down,” Spears said. “Baker Mayfield is 1-6 against winning football teams and has thrown more picks than anybody against good defenses. Last year we talked about the games he ripped off — those were terrible teams. It matters who you play.

Then Spears dropped the real bomb.

“Daniel Jones is better,” he exclaimed. “I said it and I stand behind that.”

"Daniel Jones is better!"@mspears96 stands by Rex Ryan saying Baker Mayfield is overrated pic.twitter.com/VvtkKRv4PF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 24, 2019

Spears was under fire on social media after the take — which one viewer called a “fireable” one — went viral. He went on to say: “Come on man y’all get the #Sarcasm please have fun this morning.”

Rex Ryan Says Baker Mayfield is ‘Overrated’

The comments from Spears come a day after former NFL head coach Rex Ryan ripped Mayfield after the team’s 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“I don’t get it. I’d love to be an offensive coordinator here. I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell.” Ryan stated.

Ryan expanded further on the comment:

“Look, I bought into the dang hype. I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ But not to the point where everyone’s saying he’s going to be the league MVP … What’s he doing right, Greenie? Here’s a guy right now that’s a one-read guy, and then he’s going to improvise. He’s gotta realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball’s not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield Have History

Mayfield and Jones were part of some controversy this offseason when a quote from Mayfield in GQ appeared to criticize the Giants first-round pick.

Here’s what Mayfield was quoted as saying in GQ that drew the ire of the internet:

Near our booth, a SportsCenter segment about the New York Giants catches Mayfield’s eye. “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield says, about New York’s much-maligned draft-day decision to spend the sixth pick on the quarterback from Duke (whose college record was a measly 17–19). “Blows my mind.” “Some people overthink it,” Mayfield says. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

Mayfield quickly responded on social media saying, “This is not what I said,” calling the story clickbait before responding at Browns practice the next day, adding that he had reached out to Jones to clear the air.

Jones responded himself to Mayfield’s comments, acknowledging that Mayfield had sent him a text.

“I appreciate him reaching out. It’s all good — no worries,” Jones told Dianna Russini of ESPN. “I’m not going to hold that over him. It was a long time ago and I think some of what he said was misrepresented. All good with me. I look forward to running into sometime.”

Jones didn’t take the bait when asked by Russini if Mayfield should have been taken No. 1 overall.

“He’s a good player,” said Jones of Mayfield. “He had a good season last year and I look forward to watching him.”

Jones gave Giants fans some hope with his first start in replacement of Eli Manning. He passed for 336 yards and scored four total touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) as the Giants earned their first win of the season.

