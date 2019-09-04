Odell Beckham Shows Support for Colin Kaepernick [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. spent some time this offseason catching passes from a polarizing quarterback not named Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns star wide receiver worked out with free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick this offseason in a private workout.

The pass-and-catch session reportedly took place in July and OBJ rolled up to the workout sporting Kaepernick’s No. 7 jersey.

In the one minute video, the duo can be seen working on a variety of routes and Beckham pulls off his patented one-handed snag.

“From putting in work predraft, to staying ready against the odds! Love to my Brother @obj — #StillReady,” Kaepernick wrote on the post.

Check out the video below of the workout, which Kaepernick posted on his official Twitter.

The video obviously also references the countdown showing that Kaepernick has been “denied work” for 917 days.

DeAndre Hopkins Believes Colin Kaepernick Deserves a Job

Beckham isn’t the only star wide receiver backing Kaep. Houston Texans starDeAndre Hopkins recently came out in an interview with GQ in support of Kaepernick, saying he bought his whole family the former 49ers QB’s jersey.

He also said that he was upset when the Texans didn’t go after Kaepernick when Deshaun Watson in 2017.

“Everybody needed to give Kaep a look. He can help a team win. I’ve seen a lot of quarterbacks that’s not as good as Kaep, but teams don’t want the heat behind them.

Background on Colin Kaepernick’s Protest & NFL Opportunities

Kaepernick recorded 58 starts during his six-year stint with the 49ers, collecting 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in his career. His last snap under center came in a 25-23 loss to Seattle on Jan. 1, 2017.

He opted out of his contract with the 49ers following the season, but was not signed as a free agent.

At the start of the 2016 season, Kaepernick began the protests against police violence and systemic racism by first sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem.

The decision to go from sitting to kneeling came after the QB had a conversation with Nate Boyer, a former Seahawks player and Green Beret.

“We sorta came to a middle ground where he would take a knee alongside his teammates,” Boyer said during a segment on HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel. “Soldiers take a knee in front of a fallen brother’s grave, you know, to show respect. When we’re on a patrol, you know, and we go into a security halt, we take a knee, and we pull security.”

Kaepernick’s protest sparked a movement in the NFL, with multiple players following suit and the league creating a policy in response.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said following his initial protest. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

There have been multiple teams in need of experienced quarterback help after some injuries in the preseason, but Kaepernick has reportedly not had any strong bites from teams.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Reacts to Browns Cutting Fan-Favorite Wide Receiver