Cowboys Announce Final Decision on Taco Charlton

Taco Charlton spoke it into existence.

Days after his “free me” rant on social media, the third-year defensive end’s wish was granted. The Dallas Cowboys waived Charlton on Wednesday, the team announced, capping a failed months-long effort to trade the 2017 first-round draft pick.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cowboys activated DE Robert Quinn from his two-game suspension. He’s now eligible to make his Dallas debut Sunday against his former team, the Miami Dolphins. The team had until 3 p.m. CT to use its roster exemption for Quinn.

The Dallas Cowboys waived DE Taco Charlton (Michigan) on Wednesday. The move allows DE Robert Quinn (North Carolina) to be placed on the active roster from Reserve/Exempt. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 18, 2019

Once considered a linchpin pass-rusher who would secure the position for years to come, Charlton never lived up to that reputation nor his status as the No. 28 overall draft selection.

A career underachiever, he ends his Cowboys tenure with 46 tackles, four sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble across 27 regular season games. He was a healthy scratch in Weeks 1 and 2 as the club attempted to preserve what semblance of trade value he had left.

Through it all, the rumors and speculation gripping his future, Charlton has vacillated between cautious optimism, that Dallas will have a change of heart on him, and intense resignation, that Dallas will never let him see the field again.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones veered toward the former in a radio interview Tuesday, cracking the door not only for Taco to stay, but even suit up against the Dolphins.

“We need him out there. We need him out there,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “You notice [Trysten] Hill’s not out there. He may be out there this weekend. The good news is we’ve got that kind of depth in there and we’ve got guys that, maybe it’s because they can go inside or out, but we’ve got guys who have been better for the team to be out there. We’ve got a lot of players there that can help our team and help in any given game. So, it doesn’t surprise me that we have guys that aren’t active. That happens to good football players.”

Jones’ remarks were little more than posturing, a last-ditch effort to flip the 24-year-old for something — anything — before biting the bullet. And, ultimately, Charlton’s lack of position flexibility, combined with his below-average production and outspoken tendencies, made the decision a no-brainer.

Charlton is immediately subject to waivers and, assuming he clears, will be free to sign with any team he pleases.

Impact of Release

Charlton’s departure is good for the depth chart, but not so great for the pocketbook. The Cowboys will have to eat roughly $3.19 million in dead money, stemming from his four-year rookie contract, which carries a $1.376 million base salary for 2019 and $2.735 million salary cap number.

With Taco out of the picture, Dallas moves forward with DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford as the starting defensive ends, and Kerry Hyder, Dorance Armstrong, Christian Covington and Quinn as the primary reserves.

Quinn will make his Cowboys debut against his former employer, the Dolphins, though he may be on a pitch count following offseason surgery and his two-game league-mandated ban.

