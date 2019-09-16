Cowboys’ Michael Gallup Tears Knee Ligament on Week 2 Grab [WATCH]

Injuries seem to be the only thing that could derail a special Dallas Cowboys campaign, and they’re beginning to pile up.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Cowboys starting wide receiver Michael Gallup will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to repair his meniscus tendon and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

Sources: #Cowboys promising WR Michael Gallup is having arthroscopic surgery to trim his meniscus, knocking him out 2-4 weeks. No structural damage besides the meniscus tear, so the return should be quick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

This was the fear after it was reported Sunday night that Gallup needed an MRI on the knee injury suffered in the team’s Week 2 victory over the Washington Redskins. He hauled in six-of-eight targets for 68 scoreless yards in the Cowboys’ 31-21 win, which propelled the club to 2-0.

Coach Jason Garrett wouldn’t divulge when Gallup was hurt, though replay appeared to show it occurred in the fourth quarter on a shallow crossing route in which Gallup was awkwardly spun to the turf.

I believe this is the fourth-quarter play from yesterday’s game when Michael Gallup injured his knee pic.twitter.com/olN9y8HFQM — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 16, 2019

If Gallup is sidelined a maximum of four weeks, he’d miss games against the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets before potentially returning in Week 7 for a primetime meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Big Blow, Bigger Opportunity

Losing Gallup, a 2019 breakout candidate who logged a team-high 159 receiving yards in the opener, is a tough loss for a passing game that’s firing on all cylinders with quarterback Dak Prescott, whose seven TD tosses through two weeks tie a franchise record set in 1966. The Cowboys are already without Tavon Austin, who sustained a concussion in Week 1 and couldn’t get cleared in time.

Former Jets draft bust Devin Smith saw an uptick in targets in Austin’s stead and caught three balls for 74 yards, highlighted by a 51-yard TD — his first score since 2015 and only the second of his once-promising career. He figures to fill in as the starting outside WR opposite Amari Cooper, with Cobb, who recently overcame a minor rib injury, manning the slot.

“One of his real skills is he can catch and adjust on a deep ball. … He’s got a big future,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s game.

Woods Gets Good News

Prior to Gallup going down, starting defensive tackle Antwaun Woods suffered a knee injury that forced him out of action for most of Sunday’s game in the nation’s capital. Initial testing revealed a sprained left MCL for Woods, who was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday. To hear him tell it, though, there isn’t significant concern over his status.

“I’m straight. I’ll be all right,” he said, via The Athletic.

If Woods were to be sidelined, it’s possible the Cowboys finally activate rookie second-round DL Trysten Hill, a weekly scratch, or turn to a Christian Covington-Dorance Armstrong-Kerry Hyder platoon.

READ NEXT: Jerry Jones Breaks Silence on Potential Taco Charlton Trade

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL