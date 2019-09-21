Fletcher Cox Makes Huge Prediction for Eagles Defense

Fletcher Cox hasn’t looked like himself to start the season. The All-Pro defensive tackle told everyone not to panic. The sacks are coming this week.

Cox admitted that he was still recovering from offseason foot surgery, an injury that has slowed him just a tad. With two regular-season games under his belt, there is newfound confidence among the entire Eagles’ defensive line. The unit has totaled just one total sack — credit Tim Jernigan for that one, the team got another from safety Andrew Sendejo — and that anomaly should change against the Lions. Cox is banking on it.

“It’s going to happen. Trust me. We’re in no panic in the D-line room about getting sacks,” Cox told Chris McPherson on the team’s website. “We’ve hit the quarterback a lot in the past two weeks. The sacks will come and when they come, they come in bunches. We gotta be patient about it and not force it and we’ll get there.”

The strong words come from a player that has only tallied three total tackles this season. He’s faced a variety of challenging double teams during matchups against Washington and Atlanta, not to make any excuses. Cox is the undisputed leader of the defense and one of the best pass-rushers in football. When he says the sacks are coming, you better believe it. Cox does have two quarterback hits through two games.

“We just got to do our job. Every guy just has to do their job and not try to make the big plays and we’ll be fine,” Cox told the team’s website. “Continue to play team ball. The Linc will be loud and I think that’ll help us out a lot.”

Fletcher Cox has a different feel about him this week. Said he’s “letting it go” on the field now post foot surgery. pic.twitter.com/XzTwMhJNHR — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 19, 2019

Derek Barnett Getting Quarterback Hits

While the sacks haven’t been coming in bunches quite yet, the Eagles have been getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. No one is doing it better than Derek Barnett. The third-year defensive end has six quarterback hits, a number that ranks second in the entire NFL behind the Browns’ Myles Garrett. It stands to reason that if you are breathing that closely on the signal-caller, then the sacks are going to come at some point. Hopefully, they start coming this week.

The @Eagles pass rush was too much for Case Keenum and the Redskins. Entering Sunday afternoon, three different Eagles pass rushers rank in the top 5 in QB pressures: Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.#PHIvsWAS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vDx0drJyAU — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 8, 2019

“You can’t judge everything those guys do on the sacks,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told reporters. “You have to just judge it as team defense, like I talked about with giving up a big play. It’s never one thing. Actually I thought our guys rushed well, and I thought they were coming hard. Production will come.”

