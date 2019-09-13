Giants vs. Bills Week 2 Betting Preview: Trends, Odds, & Pick

The New York Giants welcome the Buffalo Bills into town in what is Big Blue’s 2019 home opener. New York looks to bounce back from a tough divisional loss to the Dallas Cowboys in week one, while the Bills look to keep their winning ways going.

When and Where: New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

Location: MetLife Stadium (home of the New York Giants) Date: 9/15/19 (Sunday) Time: 1:00 pm EST Coverage: CBS



Matchup Preview

New York Giants Outlook

There was not much to be excited about as a Giants fan in the opening week of play. New York’s secondary looked lost for the majority of the game, surrendering 400+ passing yards and a perfect passer rating to Dak Prescott. The New York pass rush didn’t do the defensive backs any favors. Prescott’s pearly white jersey looked as if it was recently steam-pressed just minutes before his post-game interviews.

Offensively, the play-calling was way too cute. From Saquon Barkley only touching the rock 15 times, to Eli Manning sluggishly making his way around the corner on multiple bootleg calls, and much more.

Eli Manning 30-44 68% 300 yds 1TD. Excellent game. He is truly not used properly. Watched him bootleg 3 or 4 times. That’s not his game. Eli stepped up despite horrible play calling. @Giants @TheHerd #football #quarterback #GiantsNation pic.twitter.com/UxKqb9jAII — Spirals QB Evaluation (@QBdrafttexpert) September 9, 2019

Giants may be without number one wideout Sterling Shepard this week, as he is currently in concussion protocol. The Giants will have to lean on tight end Evan Engram vs. Buffalo even more than they did in week one when he put up 116-receiving yards, second-most by any tight end that week.

Buffalo Bills Outlook

Buffalo escaped with a sloppy, albeit impressive, victory vs. divisional foes, the New York Jets in week one.

QB Josh Allen tossed two interceptions vs the Jets. Allen has now had multi-interceptions in half of his NFL career starts. Allen did, however, seem to build an impressive rapport with free-agent signee John Brown. Brown put up 123 yards and one touchdown in his Bills debut.

Take a bow, John Brown. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0ZinooLgKI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 9, 2019

Rookie Devin Singletary looks to be the running back that Buffalo has been in search of. However, Buffalo did all they could to hide that from the world in last Sunday’s victory. Singletary rushed for 70-yards in his rookie debut, but he only carried the ball a meager four times.

The Bills defense did their usual thing last Sunday. Buffalo surrendered the third-fewest yards in the NFL in week one. This is after Buffalo’s D finished second in the NFL in yards per game allowed in 2018.

Betting Odds & Trends

New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills (-1.5) Over/Under: 44



New York Giants Trends

1-4 SU in their last five games. 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 home games. Total has gone under in each of the team’s past 5 week two games.



Buffalo Bills Trends

Total has gone under in 7 of their last 8 road games. 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a SU victory. 5-1 ATS when playing on turf fields.



Head to Head

Road teams are undefeated ATS in the last 5 matchups. Total has gone UNDER in 6 of the last nine meetings.



Pick: Take Buffalo to Cover (-1.5)

At this point, it’s hard to have much faith in the Giants from a betting perspective. New York is just 1-8 SU in their last nine games played in Septemeber. They covered the spread just once in their last eight home games overall.

Between the front office and coaching staff, Eli Manning is being done a disservice. People can clamor all they want about how Eli is done. Yet, he’s still got some juice in the tank. However, the talent around him would take any QB’s production down a notch. Matching up with a top-5 NFL defense won’t help things.

Buffalo isn’t a team to write home about, however, the connection between Allen and Brown combined with New York’s lackluster defense should lead to Buffalo covering the spread.

Expect the game to be low-scoring as per usual in Buffalo games. Ten of the Bills past 15 games have gone UNDER.

