Hawaii vs. Washington Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors go for their third straight win when they visit the Washington Huskies in what should be an intriguing Mountain West Conference vs. Pac-12 clash on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii is coming off back-to-back home wins against Arizona and Oregon State while Washington opened the season with a victory against Eastern Washington before suffering a tough 20-19 upset loss at home against California in Week 2.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) vs. No. 23 Washington Huskies (1-1)

Saturday, September 14 at 7:30 PM ET

Husky Stadium

Coverage: Pac-12 Network

Hawaii vs. No. 23 Washigton -22

Over/Under: 59

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Ryan Meskell kicked a 28-yard field goal late to help Hawaii escape with a 31-28 win against Oregon State on Saturday night. Hawaii overcame two 14-point deficits, outscored Oregon State 10-0 in the second half, scored the last 17 points of the game and never led until Meskell’s go-ahead kick.

Cole McDonald completed 30 of 52 passes for 421 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, JoJo Ward was his favorite target, catching 10 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns and Miles Reed ran for 42 yards on 11 carries. This was McDonald’s fourth game with over 400 passing yards and Ward’s fourth game with over 100 receiving yards. He also tied the school record for touchdown receptions in a game.

Washington Huskies

A Greg Thomas 17-yard field goal with eight seconds left gave California a 20-19 win against Washington in a game delayed more than 2 1/2 hours due to severe weather. Jacob Eason played well in the season opener against Eastern Washington but he struggled with his accuracy and turnovers against California, costing Washington points. Eason completed just 18 of 30 passes for 162 yards, one interception and a fumble lost.

Washington missed a chance at a touchdown that would have given them a seven-point lead in the first half when an Eason throw to Andre Baccellia in the end zone was a bit late and they could have taken the lead midway through the fourth quarter but a false start on fourth-and-1 at the California 2 made them settle for a field goal.

Salvon Ahmed ran for 119 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries and Aaron Fuller and Hunter Bryant finished with 40 receiving yards each. Washington controlled the clock, they had possession of the ball for 32:43 against California’s 27:17 but they were just 6-for-16 on third down conversions.

Trends and Prediction

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are:

12-4 ATS in their last 16 games against Pac-12 opponents

The Washington Huskies are:

3-8 ATS in their last 11 non-conference games

3-8 ATS in their last 11 games overall

2-6 ATS in their last eight games against a team with a winning record

2-6 ATS in their last eight games on FieldTurf

Washington will be angry after last week’s awful performance against California and while Hawaii is unbeaten, this will be their first road game of the season and their first real test. I don’t see Hawaii winning this game, Washington will have a better showing and get back on track but is hard to lay so many points with them after seeing their poor execution last week.

The Washington defensive line has better players than Hawaii’s previous opponents and if the Rainbow Warriors want to be competitive here, their offensive line has to give McDonald ample time to throw. Washington will establish the run and control the clock but I will take the points and pray with Hawaii.

Pick: Hawaii +22

