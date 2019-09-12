Jamal Crawford to Warriors? Dwyane Wade Explains Why It Makes Sense

Jamal Crawford is a free agent.

Dwyane Wade has a theory: Crawford should join the Golden State Warriors.

“I would love to see him on a team like the Golden State [Warriors],” Wade told me.

“Just because he can rock out man he’s exciting. You get somebody that can come off the bench and put up 20 like there’s nothing. It would be good, obviously without Klay [Thompson] getting injured and losing Kevin Durant. Having a scoring punch come off the bench would be good for them.”

The Golden State Warriors had an interesting offseason. Kevin Durant left in free agency and joined the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors got All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell, via a sign-and-trade.

The Warriors re-signed Draymond Green and Kevon Looney to new deals. The Dubs traded Andre Iguodala, their 2015 NBA Finals MVP away to add cap space and it is believed that Klay Thompson will miss most of next season while recovering from a torn ACL.

One constant that has remained in the Warriors’ stable is Steph Curry.

With career averages of 23.5 point, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, Steph Curry is entering his tenth NBA season with the Warriors this coming season. Some assume that the Los Angeles Clippers have the advantage in the NBA’s Western Conference this coming season after signing Kawhi Leonard and trading to get Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But what about Jamal Crawford? J-Cross is entering his 20th season in the NBA.

League sources have shared that Crawford has discussed options with a few teams.

Crawford played for the Phoenix Suns last season where he averaged averaged 7.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Last year, Jamal Crawford shot just around 33% from three point range. He averaged 3.6 assists per game which was his highest mark since 10 years ago when he was the lead man for the Knicks.

At 39, Crawford can still truly help an NBA team. That impact will significantly be seen off the court where he can be a mentor for a team with young guards. The Sixers, Nets and Lakers seem like the ones who have the biggest need for that veteran presence.

The Philadelphia 76ers had interest in Jamal Crawford last summer.

Philly added Al Horford as a great veteran presence this summer after losing Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick. Philly who has young guys like Matisse Thybulle, Zhaire Smith, Josh Richardson, and Marial Shayok could use someone like Jamal Crawford.

“I would be honored to play there,” Jamal Crawford told me last summer on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“But things obviously have to take its course and I kind of got to sit back, but who wouldn’t want to play there?”

“From a leadership standpoint, having that vet who’s been through those wars and challenges, somebody who can get a shot when the play breaks down, especially in the playoffs. And where Philadelphia is going to get judged, ultimately, is their playoff success. They’re becoming one of those teams.”

Crawford is also a fan of Ben Simmons.

“You can tell, watching him play, he doesn’t play with an agenda,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“You know, a lot of young guys try to establish themselves first. It looks like he’s just trying to win, whatever that is. He may get you 25 points, he may get you 10 assists, he may even get 18 rebounds. It’s just about winning that particular game. I love how he plays the game. He’s very cerebral, always looking for his teammates and looking for the advantage down court, so that’s what I love about him.”

Retired NBA player, Kendrick Perkins likes Crawford in Houston with the Rockets.