Analysts Weigh in on Rumors of Jalen Ramsey to the Chiefs

The saga began on Sunday during a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. As if a 13-12 loss was not enough, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was seen getting into a verbal altercation with head coach Doug Marrone on the sidelines. Everyone knew what was going to happen next.

It happened on Monday. Ramsey requested for a trade from the Jaguars and the rumors began to fly. Ramsey has made it clear that he expects to play during this whole situation. As the sports world sits and waits for an announcement, the Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as one of the favorites to land Ramsey.

The Chiefs finished 31st in total defense last season which ultimately cost them when they let Tom Brady march down the field on the first possession of overtime in the AFC title game. So far in 2019, Kansas City has played better defense but they struggle at corner. Their depth is non-existent at the position. Ramsey is an ultimate need.

Shannon Sharpe: “Kansas City’s going to the Super Bowl”

As expected, the possibility of Ramsey to the Chiefs has been a huge talking point. Shannon Sharpe weighed in on the state of the Chiefs if Ramsey were to land in Kansas City.

“This guy has a lot of frequent flyer miles. He will travel. If you’re the best receiver, he’s willing to go and he wants to play that style,” Sharpe said Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “I believe if he were to go to Kansas City, he not only helps them defensively, he helps them offensively. Can you imagine if Mahomeboy (Patrick Mahomes) got an extra two possessions a game?

Yeah, take a picture of it. Record it, put it in the archives. You heard it here first. Extra, extra, read all about it. Kansas City’s going to the Super Bowl.”

With the Patriots in the conference, it is hard to say the Chiefs are the favorite but they will be close. One part that Sharpe is spot on about is the Chiefs’ defense helping their offense. If the defense is getting torched, that keeps Mahomes on the sideline.

Marcellus Wiley Speaks Against Ramsey in KC

The Chiefs trading for Ramsey seems like a no-brainer depending on what they would be giving up. The Jaguars are asking for a big haul in return. Not everyone thinks as highly as Sharpe does.

“Your defense was second to last last year and this year, new defensive coordinator, you addressed it in terms of Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu, Bashaud Breeland, you got some new assets out there — 19th ranked already in two weeks,” Wiley said on “Speak for Yourself” on Wednesday. “Despite the perception and the love for his game he was 24th ranked as a cornerback (by Pro Football Focus) last year coming out of the season. This year in two weeks, he’s already dropped to 89th ranked.”

Wiley was hard on Ramsey and it might have been unwarranted. Ramsey has become one of the best corners in the game. If NFL receivers were polled on who the toughest corner to go up against is, Ramsey would be very close to the top of that list. Deshaun Watson spoke on Ramsey’s behalf via Twitter.

I don’t think I agree with this.. https://t.co/20lVR2pShY — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) September 19, 2019

Who is right? The smart money has to lean towards Sharpe. The Chiefs adding Ramsey will give them depth at corner, add star power and turn them into even bigger Super Bowl contenders.