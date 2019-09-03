Mike Tyson House Robbery Story Revealed on Podcast Episode

Mike Tyson was one of the toughest fighters in the boxing ring.



For those keeping score at home: Iron Mike holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at 20 years, four months and 22 days old.

But Mike Tyson wasn’t just tough in the ring. He was tough outside of it too as I recently learned on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast with co-host Reginald Calixte.

Vinny Brown, better known as Vin Rock from the legendary Grammy winning hip hop group, Naughty By Nature told us about the time that Mike Tyson’s house got robbed. “They went and robbed everybody,” Vin Rock told the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“Everyone. Everyone. And people were just going crazy in the morning, and Mike kicked everyone out [and was] like: ‘listen man, you gotta take that outside somewhere. Take that outside somewhere, that has nothing to do with me.’

Things begin to change later that day when Naughty by Nature group member Treach had to step in according to Vinny.

For those tardy to the party: Treach is nobody to play with.

“I remember when we got home, Treach went, strapped up his vest, had every gun that he could find,” he told us.

“And went to the hood and said: ‘Swear to God, if y’all don’t return these jewels, man, we having it out out here.’ And sure enough those jewels came up.”

Here’s the kicker: Some of the jewels that folks were wearing at the party weren’t real.

“And a couple of people who was out there frontin, industry folks, and they had fake rollies on,” he said.

“They definitely had fake rollies on.”

That’s a classic Iron Mike story by way of Vin Rock. But not the first.

Retired NBA legend, Sam Perkins recently shared a story with the Scoop B & Reg Show about late great rapper, The Notorious BIG that took place at Tyson’s house in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I went to a Mike Tyson house party in Vegas and I remember it was so hot,” Perkins told Reginald Calixte and I on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.