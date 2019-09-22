Saquon Barkley Injury: Latest Updates & Fantasy Outlook

Today was supposed to be all things positive for the New York Giants franchise and fan base. Daniel Jones got off to a hot start in his first-ever career start. However, things have quickly gone downhill for the G-Men.

After an injury scare earlier in the day, all-world running back Saquon Barkley had to be helped off the field and into the locker room in the closing minutes of the second quarter.

Moments ago, Giants RB Saquon Barkley was helped off the field to the locker room. He is Questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/GROQhQLZDc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

The New York Giants originally reported that their do-it-all running back is dealing with an ankle injury and was questionable to return.

Injury Update: Saquon Barkley (ankle) is Questionable to return — New York Giants (@Giants) September 22, 2019

However, following further inspection from the team doctors during halftime, Barkley has been declared OUT for the remainder of today’s game.

Injury Update: Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Alec Ogletree (hamstring) are Out for the remainder of the game. — New York Giants (@Giants) September 22, 2019

The team conducted x-rays on Barkley, and the running back is currently on crutches and in a walking boot.

🚨PANIC TIME🚨 Saquon is out and on crutches and in a boot. pic.twitter.com/3cUWJoy7FY — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 22, 2019

Fantasy Fallout From Barkley Injury

Losing a player of Barkley’s caliber is an obviously crushing blow to the New York Giants as well as fantasy football owners.

For all the New York Giants’ offensive struggles this season, that hasn’t stopped him from getting his when it comes to statistics and fantasy points. Through the first two weeks of the season, Saquon Barkley ranked as the sixth-highest scoring fantasy back in football. Barkley managed this feat while only averaging just slightly over 14 carries per game.

No player on the New York Giants, let alone the entire waiver wire, will make up for the loss of Barkley to your lineup. However, here’s a player to keep an eye on if Barkley’s injury proves to be long term.

Hop On the Wayne Train

Backup Wayne Gallman will likely step into the feature back role for the G-Men for the rest of today’s game. Prior to today, Gallman had been sparingly used within the Giants’ offense. The running back played just 29 snaps over the first two weeks of the 2019 season. In total, Gallman has carried the ball just twice over that span, including a zero carry game one week ago.

However, if Barkley’s injury causes him to miss an extended period of time, the Giants will have no choice but to lean more heavily on the former Clemson Tigers running back.

Gallman has shown various glimpses of his ability to be a serviceable running back in this league. Prior to Saquon’s arrival in New York, Gallman split time with then-starter Orleans Darkwa. In Gallman’s rookie year he averaged 4.3 ypc on 111 carries. Gallman also flashed his receiving prowess that season, reeling in 34 receptions. Gallman’s pass-catching ability will be crucial for a New York Giants team who is still integrating their now-starting QB Daniel Jones into their offense.

Gallman will likely be a hot commodity amongst fantasy owners this week. As it’s rare to get your hands on a starting running back on the waiver wire at this point of the NFL season, even if it’s just for a few games.

