NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Seahawks & Bills on the Rise

Perfection is a hard standard to live up to in the NFL as only nine teams are 2-0. There is not much change at the top, but the Seahawks and Bills are among the teams on the rise in our latest NFL power rankings.

Three of the 2-0 squads happen to be in the NFC West which is an early favorite to be the toughest division in football. The Niners and Packers are two additional teams on the rise as both maintained their perfect record.

Top 5: Patriots, Chiefs & Rams Remain the Teams to Beat So Far in the NFL

Kansas City, New England and L.A. continue to be the class of the NFL. The Patriots not only managed to cover the nearly three-touchdown spread against the Dolphins but more than doubled the Vegas projection. Antonio Brown also got reacquainted with the endzone as the newest member of the Patriots.

The Rams came up with a major win against the Saints, but New Orleans was missing Drew Brees for the majority of the game. The Chiefs took advantage of a big-time second quarter to comfortably take care of business against their AFC West rival in Oakland.

Bottom 5: Miami & New York Teams Continue Their Climb to the Bottom

Miami maintained their reputation as the worst team in the NFL. It is worth noting the Dolphins have played two teams ranked in our top 10, so there is still time for Miami to turn things around. That said, it looks like the franchise is already looking towards next season. The Giants are not too far behind and their neighbors in green and white received bad news heading into their matchup with the Browns. With Sam Darnold out indefinitely, the Jets’ season hangs in the balance just a few games into 2019.

Here’s a look our latest power rankings heading into Monday Night Football.

NFL Power Rankings: After Week 2