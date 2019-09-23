NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Chiefs Jump Patriots for No. 1

NFL Week 3 proved once again that we do not know as much as we may think about the quarterback position. It was two signal-callers previously dismissed by many that ended up helping their teams move up in our latest NFL power rankings.

Teddy Bridgewater is years removed from taking meaningful snaps as a starting quarterback. Bridgewater endured multiple surgeries and being relinquished to an NFL backup precisely for the moment we saw in Seattle. The Saints quarterback went into one of the most difficult places to play in the league and led an offensive unit that dominated a Seahawks defense with plenty of talent.

The Giants were trailing the Bucs 28-10 at halftime with their star running back on crutches. It was the quarterback whose selection was widely panned in April that led the Giants to a comeback victory. Daniel Jones powered a 15-point third quarter to give the Giants a chance to finish the game out when it mattered most. The former Duke quarterback looked every bit like the sixth overall pick that critics said he was not.

Later this season, Drew Brees will once again take over the reins of the Saints offense, and there is not even a guarantee that Bridgewater will hold onto the job until the New Orleans QB1 returns. Jones has a long path ahead before he proves worthy of the high draft pick the Giants used to select him. Yet, for all the reasons there are to exercise caution, the two quarterbacks deserve a bit of credit now in a league that can change in an instant.

Top 5: Chiefs Overtake Patriots for No. 1 Spot

The Patriots have done nothing wrong to lose the No. 1 spot, but it is worth noting that New England has not defeated a team that has a victory this season. Unlike college football, the Patriots do not create their schedule, and the team will face a more difficult test next week against an undefeated Bills team.

There is also the Antonio Brown saga that came to an end after the wide receiver played in just one game. All indications are it was the best move for the franchise, but it is a significant loss of talent.

Kansas City taking the top spot is a reward for an impressive win against what appears to be a good Ravens team. The Chiefs have battled through injuries early, yet the offense is rolling at such a high level that different players can be inserted into the lineup without the unit losing its power.

It is early but it looks like we are on a collision course between the Chiefs and Patriots for the AFC title. Fans will have to wait until December 8th for a rematch of last year’s epic AFC Championship.

The Cowboys and Saints impressed in the NFC, but Dallas has yet to face an imposing opponent. Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore deserves credit for taking the offense to the next level. If New Orleans can continue playing at the level they did in Seattle, the Saints will still sit in prime position to accomplish all their goals once Brees returns.

It was not pretty but the Rams went on the road and left Cleveland with a victory. The L.A. offense did not look as explosive as we have seen in the past, but it is still too early to downgrade a roster with this much talent.

Bottom 5: Miami Has a Stronghold on Last Place

The race to the bottom seems like a one-team battle as the Dolphins continue their streak as the worst team in our power rankings. The Jets are giving them a run for their money, but at least things could improve once Sam Darnold returns to the field.

The Broncos joined just a handful of teams to move to 0-3. Denver wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders got straight to the point noting the Broncos are “living in a world of suck.”

“Times are rough around here, obviously, the past few years, it’s been tough,” Sanders told ESPN. “We’re trying to get it right, right now we’re 0-3, living in a world of suck. Football is still fun, but not as much fun when you’re losing.”

Here is a look at our NFL power rankings heading into Week 4. We will continue to update this table as more games are completed.

NFL Power Rankings: After Week 3