Vontaze Burfict Ejected for Dirty Hit Against Colts [WATCH]

Vontaze Burfict can expect his wallet to be a little lighter come next week.

The Oakland Raiders linebacker has often been criticized for his brand of football that borders on the edge of dirty, and he didn’t do himself any favors to change that reputation with a very questionable hit against the Colts on Sunday.

Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle caught a ball and was on one knee when Burfict came in an lowered his head with a massive hit. After a quick review, Burfict was ejected. It basically hit all the checkmarks with Doyle as a defenseless receiver and Burfict going helmet to helmet.

Doyle was able to leave the field and didn’t appear injured on the play.

Vontaze Burfict was ejected via replay for lowering the helmet to initiate contact

Burfict’s discipline on the field has been a question going back to his college days at Arizona State, which led him to be an undrafted free agent despite having the talent to be drafted. Since he entered the league in 2012, he’s been one of the most fined and suspended players in the league.

Along with multiple suspensions, Burfict has been forced to pay thousands out of pocket for a flurry of hits on defenseless players, flipping the middle finger to fans, ankle twisting, spearing & striking a player in groin.

Vontaze Burfict Happy to be a Raider

Burfict played his first seven seasons in Cincinnati before signing with the Raiders this offseason. When focused, he has proven that he can be a key piece of a defense. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 after a 177-combined-tackle season and he’s eclipsed the 100-tackle threshold three times.

But there were also the moments that showed his reckless abandon, including this hit on Antonio Brown (who ended up being his teammate for a brief time with the Raiders).

This is just brutal

Through three games with Oakland Burfict had 17 tackles and one pass defended. After signing with the Raiders, Burfict expressed how pumped he was to wear the silver and black.

“I just think it’s exciting for people to see what type of team we have because the team chemistry we have is just amazing,” Burfict said. “This is my second team, but it’s the first time I’ve had a team like this and everybody gets along. It doesn’t matter what type of day it is. We’re all here to see each other get better and motivate each other. We’ve got a lot of characters, in a good way.”

Raiders Have Start Hot Against Colts

The Raiders came out of the game firing, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions. Foster Moreau caught an 18-yard pass from Derek Carr and Trevor Davis scored on a perfectly executed 60-yard rush on a jet sweep.

There was a brief injury scare when Derek Carr suffered what appeared to be a leg injury, but he returned to the game.