Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 30

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by the Cleveland Browns totaling 530 yards of offense in a huge bounce-back win over the Baltimore Ravens and the St. Louis Cardinals clinching the NL Central division title on the final day of the MLB regular season.

We’ll also take a look at the defensive battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints on ‘SNF,’ Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky going down with an injury and Alabama leapfrogging Clemson in the college football polls.

All this and more as we jump-start a new week and get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday!

Browns Bounce Back With Huge Win Over Ravens; Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Choked After Throwing Punch

The Cleveland Browns redeemed themselves from a poor performance in prime-time last week against the Los Angeles Rams, by scoring 40 points on Sunday in a division win at Baltimore against the Ravens.

In a battle of two superstar QBs from the 2018 NFL Draft Class, Baker Mayfield outdueled Lamar Jackson en route to a 40-25 win to tie the Browns with the Ravens atop the AFC North standings after Week 4.

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick, completed 20-of-30 passes while throwing for 342 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Jackson was 24-for-34, throwing for 247 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Browns running back Nick Chubb ran wild against the Ravens defense, rushing for 165 yards and three touchdowns. The three scores all came in the second half, including a back-breaking 88-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Jarvis Landry was Mayfield’s prime target on Sunday, catching eight passes for a career-best 167 yards before he was forced from the game with a concussion.

Odell Beckham Jr. was blanketed by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and held without a catch through the first three quarters on Sunday.

Frustrations boiled over late in the third as Beckham threw a punch at Humphrey, which was followed by Humphrey wrestling Beckham to the ground and choking him before the referee came in to break it up.

Humphrey followed Beckham into the tunnel after the game to apologize.

“It’s not really the brand of football I want to represent,” said Humphrey.

The Browns and Ravens will meet again towards the end of the regular season on Dec. 22.

Cardinals Clinch National League Central Crown on Final Day of Regular Season; MLB Postseason Schedule Set

The St. Louis Cardinals wrapped up the National League Central race on Sunday, beating the Chicago Cubs 9-0 to win the division on the final day of the regular season.

Jack Flaherty pitched seven shutout innings and Matt Carpenter hit a three-run home run in the rout that secured the Cardinals’ first division title since 2015. St. Louis will open the postseason in the NL Division Series on Thursday at Atlanta against the NL East champion Braves.

The Cardinals entered the day with a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, who lost on Sunday to the Colorado Rockies to finish two games back in the division. The Brewers, who went 20-7 in the month of September, are the second Wild Card team and will play at Washington on Tuesday night against the Nationals in the winner-take-all NL Wild Card game.

Here’s a look at the postseason schedule through the Division Series:

WILD CARD GAMES



DATE MATCHUP TIME TV Oct. 1 NL Wild Card Game: Brewers at Nationals 8:08 p.m. ET TBS Oct. 2 AL Wild Card Game: Rays at Athletics 8:09 p.m. ET ESPN

NL DIVISION SERIES: DODGERS vs. NL WILD CARD GAME WINNER

DATE MATCHUP TIME TV Oct. 3 Game 1: NL Wild Card at Dodgers TBA TBS Oct. 4 Game 2: NL Wild Card at Dodgers TBA TBS Oct. 6 Game 3: Dodgers at NL Wild Card TBA TBS Oct. 7 *Game 4: Dodgers at NL Wild Card TBA TBS Oct. 9 *Game 5: NL Wild Card at Dodgers TBA TBS

NL DIVISION SERIES: BRAVES VS. CARDINALS

DATE MATCHUP TIME TV Oct. 3 Game 1: Cardinals at Braves TBA TBS Oct. 4 Game 2: Cardinals at Braves TBA TBS Oct. 6 Game 3: Braves at Cardinals TBA TBS Oct. 7 *Game 4: Braves at Cardinals TBA TBS Oct. 9 *Game 5: Cardinals at Braves TBA TBS

AL DIVISION SERIES: ASTROS VS. AL WILD CARD GAME WINNER

DATE MATCHUP TIME TV Oct. 4 Game 1: AL Wild Card at Astros TBA FS1 or MLBN Oct. 5 Game 2: AL Wild Card at Astros TBA FS1 or MLBN Oct. 7 Game 3: Astros at AL Wild Card TBA FS1 or MLBN Oct. 8 *Game 4: Astros at AL Wild Card TBA FS1 Oct. 10 *Game 5: AL Wild Card at Astros TBA FS1

AL DIVISION SERIES: YANKEES VS. TWINS

DATE MATCHUP TIME TV Oct. 4 Game 1: Twins at Yankees TBA FS1 or MLBN Oct. 5 Game 2: Twins at Yankees TBA FS1 or MLBN Oct. 7 Game 3: Yankees at Twins TBA FS1 or MLBN Oct. 8 *Game 4: Yankees at Twins TBA FS1 Oct. 10 *Game 5: Twins at Yankees TBA FS1

*(If Necessary)

For a full look at the MLB Postseason schedule, click here.

NFL Week 4 Headlines & Scoreboard:

Your week 4 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

TENNESSEE TITANS 24 ATLANTA FALCONS 10 CLEVELAND BROWNS 40 BALTIMORE RAVENS 25 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 16 BUFFALO BILLS 10 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 34 DETROIT LIONS 30 CAROLINA PANTHERS 16 HOUSTON TEXANS 10 OAKLAND RAIDERS 31 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 24 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 30 MIAMI DOLPHINS 10 NEW YORK GIANTS 24 WASHINGTON REDSKINS 3 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 27 ARIZONA CARDINALS 10 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 55 LOS ANGELES RAMS 40 CHICAGO BEARS 16 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 6 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 26 DENVER BRONCOS 24 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 12 DALLAS COWBOYS 10

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY



NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Rookie QB Mason Rudolph and the Steelers will host Andy Dalton and the Bengals tonight, as both teams look for their first win of the 2019 season. The Steelers have a 16-game win streak at home on Monday nights dating back to 1992.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

