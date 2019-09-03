Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 3

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by the defending U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka stunned in the fourth round and No. 9 Notre Dame surviving an early deficit in their opener against Louisville.

We’ll also take a look at an out of this world shot by Rafael Nadal that got Tiger Woods’ attention.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER COLOSSAL UPSET: Defending Champ Osaka Ousted at U.S. Open



A day after the No. 1 seed and defending champion on the men’s side, Novak Djokovic, fell, the same fate was experienced by the 2018 U.S. Open Women’s Champion Naomi Osaka, who was upset on Monday by No. 13 Belinda Bencic in the fourth round, 7-5, 6-4.

The No. 1-seeded Osaka was hampered by left knee pain that slowed down her game against Bencic. The 22-year-old Swiss player improved to 3-0 on the year against Osaka.

Defending champion dethroned @BelindaBencic shocks Naomi Osaka and scores her third win of the year over the world No. 1. Match report ➡ https://t.co/CBlmr7ItTo pic.twitter.com/2gwFFLXhPG — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2019

“I honestly didn’t move well today,” said Osaka. “I felt like I was always flat-footed. … The knee was a little bit annoying in the movement aspect. But I think that that’s something I should have overcome.”

If there’s one thing I know it’s that I’m stubborn. Fall on my face 18million times and I’m gonna get up 18million times 🤷🏽‍♀️ just wanted to say I’m probably gonna fall down a couple dozen times in the future but hey, the kid is resilient 😉❤️ love you NY see you next year! pic.twitter.com/Gb2l9G7JgY — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) September 3, 2019

Bencic now advances to the quarterfinals where she will match-up against No. 23 Donna Vekic of Croatia.

In other action on Monday, No. 2 Rafael Nadal advanced to his 40th Grand Slam quarterfinal after beating No. 22 Marin Cilic in four sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Nadal, who lost his first set of this U.S. Open, turned it on and won the third and fourth sets decisively.

Rafael Nadal's greatness at the US Open is enough to get even Tiger Woods out of his seat. (via @usopen)pic.twitter.com/fQlsVezsbg — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 3, 2019

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will face No. 20 Diego Schwartzman from Argentina in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

KICKING THINGS OFF: No. 9 Notre Dame Pulls Away in Second Half, Beats Louisville 35-17



Notre Dame capped the first full week of college football with a 35-17 win at Louisville on Monday night, but it wasn’t as easy as the final score may appear.

Playing in front of a record home crowd of 58,187, Louisville got out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter before Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. tied it up with an 11-yard rushing touchdown just before the end of the opening quarter.

Two possessions. Two touchdowns. Jawon Pass' second TD run has Louisville up on No. 9 Notre Dame 👀 pic.twitter.com/RBGOFeVnWQ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 3, 2019

The two teams jockeyed for position for the majority of the second quarter before quarterback Ian Book made Louisville pay for a late turnover with an 11-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left to go before the half.

A fumble on 3 consecutive plays 🤨 The fan at the end is all of us after watching back-to-back-to-back turnovers. pic.twitter.com/JLsmvmfuws — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2019

The Fighting Irish would own the second half, outscoring the Cardinals 14-3 en route to a season-opening victory.

The Fighting Irish open the season strong ☘️ No. 9 Notre Dame goes on the road to defeat Louisville and secure their first win of the season! pic.twitter.com/24p1xtb8rd — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 3, 2019

Senior QB Book led the way for the Irish, throwing for 193 passing yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 81 yards and a score.

Fighting Irish Junior RB Jones Jr. ran for 112 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

Notre Dame will next face New Mexico at home on Sept. 14 after a week off, before their highly-anticipated matchup with No. 3 Georgia on Sept. 21.

PLAY OF THE DAY: Rafael Nadal Hits Insane Around-The-Net Winner

…AROUND

……………….THE

………………………..NET! An absolutely unreal winner to set up match point… 🔥🔥@RafaelNadal | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/TRJZ44h8ES — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2019

Rafael Nadal pulled out an epic shot that will live on in this year’s U.S. Open highlight reel on Monday night in his fourth-round match against fellow former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.

With the match all-but decided, up two-sets-to-one and needing just two points to close out Cilic, Nadal hit an all-world winner…around the net to set up match point, where he would ultimately finish the match.

The incredible shot even drew a vintage fist pump from Tiger Woods, who was in attendance on Monday night to cheer on his friend Nadal.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

TENNIS: U.S. Open Quarterfinals

Men’s and women’s quarterfinal-round action begins today, highlighted by an all-star primetime session (7 p.m. ET) which features Serena Williams taking on No. 18 Qiang Wang and Roger Federer facing Grigor Dimitrov.

WHEN: Today, Noon-6 p.m. ET; 7-11 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

A matchup of the National League Cy Young Award winners from the last three seasons face-off tonight in Washington as Jacob deGrom and the Mets take on Max Scherzer and the Nationals.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network (Out-of-market only)

