Aaron Jones Questionable to Return for Packers

Packers running back Aaron Jones is questionable to return to Sunday Night Football due to a shoulder injury, the team announced.

Jones aggravated the injury during the second quarter of Green Bay’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Early in the second half, Jones could be seen jogging back onto the field, he would return to the game in the third quarter.

If Jones is forced to miss any more time, backup Jamaal Williams would assume the lead back role. Williams only compiled six yards on four carries in the first half.

Prior to the injury, Jones was having a big game with almost 21 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Jones Starts Fast

The Packers wasted no time getting off to a very quick start at Arrowhead Stadium, with Jones scoring a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. Jones actually scored twice on the drive, with one of the touchdowns being nullified by a holding penalty. Jones officially had five touches on the drive, two rushes, and three receptions.

Later in the first quarter, Jones got behind the defense for a 50-yard reception that set up the Packers for their second touchdown of the game two plays later.

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith