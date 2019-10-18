Patrick Mahomes Tweets Status Update after Scary Knee Injury

Patrick Mahomes isn’t panicking after suffering a knee injury. The Chiefs quarterback updated his status on Twitter after Kansas City’s 30-6 win.

The 24-year-old went down hard and was carried off the field in the second quarter after converting a fourth down. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mahomes could be out for at least three weeks and that is only if there isn’t any ligament damage. The alternative would be season-ending surgery.

Mahomes was undergoing an MRI and the test results should be known Friday. The reigning NFL MVP appeared to be in high spirits and sent out a positive tweet updating everyone on his status. According to Mahomes, there is nothing to worry about as “everything is looking good so far.”

Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 18, 2019

Matt Moore filled in for Mahomes Thursday night against the Broncos and guided the Chiefs to a 30-6 win. Moore went 10-of-19 for 117 yards and a touchdown while looking pretty efficient in a lower-octane version of the Chiefs’ offense. He proved to be a solid game manager and they need him to hold down the fort for a few games.

Chiefs Teammates Recall Bizarre Scene in Locker Room

The replay of the hit that took out Patrick Mahomes didn’t look encouraging. The quarterback went for a sneak on fourth down and ended up smashed on the bottom of the pile, including his right knee twitching in the wrong direction on the way down. He had to be helped off the field by teammates.

The @Broncos showed their support to Pat Mahomes as the injured QB was helped off the field ❤️ pic.twitter.com/flZPgpO3Zi — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 18, 2019

After the game, some of those teammates explained the scary scene as it unfolded in real-time. The early diagnosis was a dislocated kneecap and tight end Travis Kelce seemed to indicate it looked much worse.

“His knee didn’t even look like a knee. It was all out of whack,” Kelce said, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I can’t even describe it.”

“It looked deformed,” Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson said, per Kansas City Star.

Broncos nose tackle Shelby Harris was another eye witness, one who had a different perspective as a defender. It looked downright horrific from his vantage point.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Harris told Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “His knee was all the way to the side.”

NFL Players Shower Mahomes with Prayers & Support

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was one of the first to send well-wishes to Mahomes. He responded to a tweet from Deshaun Watson saying “Praying my bro @PatrickMahomes is straight!” To which Wentz re-tweeted with the comment: “likewise.”

It was a true symbol of brotherhood as football’s quarterback fraternity showered Mahomes with support, guys like Wentz, Watson and Russell Wilson.

Praying for you bro. 🙏🏾 @PatrickMahomes — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 18, 2019

