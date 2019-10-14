DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for MNF Lions vs. Packers

DraftKings NFL $1.5M Monday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The Green Bay Packers welcome the division rival Detroit Lions into Lambeau field, as both teams try to avoid losing their second game of this season.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings MNF Showdown will be gifted with a hefty $300K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Matthew Stafford $14,400

$14,400 FLEX: Aaron Rodgers $11,600

$11,600 FLEX: Kerryon Johnson $8,600

$8,600 FLEX: TJ Hockenson $5,400

$5,400 FLEX: Jamaal Williams $5,200

$5,200 FLEX: Danny Amendola $4,600

$4,600



Why this Lineup?

Green Bay’s defense was an extremely difficult play for quarterbacks over the first three weeks of the season. Yet, since then, they’ve seen their struggles. Matthew Stafford faces off with a defensive unit that has allowed an average of 311 passing yards and a total of five passing touchdowns over the past two weeks. Over that span, QBs have averaged nearly 23 fantasy points per game against the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers has not been the fantasy lock this season that many of us still perceive him as. However, he’s still a guy you must grab in a solid matchup. Detroit has allowed an average of 20+ fantasy points over three of the past four games.

Kerryon Johnson is coming off the best game of his 2019 campaign. He’ll look to top that production on Sunday night. Green Bay has been horrendous at defending opposing running backs. The Packers allow the third-most fantasy points to the position over the first five weeks. Starting RBs have averaged 25+ fantasy points against the Pack over the past four weeks, with all but one player scoring at least 26.6 points.

TJ Hockenson has cleared concussion protocol and is a go for Sunday night. Green Bay has been stingy to tight ends this season. Still, opposing tight ends have averaged a hefty 7.5 targets against the Packers over the past two weeks. Hockenson has scored a touchdown in every game this season in which he caught more than one pass.

Jamaal Williams will be returning to action after sustaining that devastating hit a few weeks ago on Thursday Night Football. Prior to his injury, Williams was beginning to eat into starting running back Aaron Jones’ touches, all while being the more productive of the two. Williams faces off against a Detriot Lions defense that has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this year. If you’re not sold on Williams yet, consider the fact that the Lions will be without Da’Shawn Hand and Mike Daniels tonight, leaving the Lions with just three active interior defensive linemen.

Danny Amendola is listed as questionable for tonight’s game, and should be monitored prior to locking in your lineup for good. If, he’s good to go, he’s a viable option based on his miniscule salary. Amendola has scored an average of 17+ fantasy points over two of his past three games. While Green Bay gives up the 10th fewest points to wideouts this season, those numbers are skewed by generous matchups early on. The Packers are just one week removed from allowing 463 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most glaring omission in our showdown lineup has to be Aaron Jones coming off a monster performance one week ago. However, due to his stellar play in Week 5, his salary has skyrocketted to a price that frankly, is undeserving. Don’t let his four touchdown performance from last week cloud your memory that he averaged less than 2.0 ypc in each of the previous two games leading up to Week 5.

With Davante Adams ruled out, no Packers wideout warrants a spot in your lineup. Starting Green Bay receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison combined for a whopping three receptions and 46 yards. Detroit also allows the 13th fewest points to wideouts this season.

Reminder, the game kicks off tonight at 8:15 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

