Speculation Swirls That Eagles Interested in Odell Beckham Jr.

This latest Eagles trade rumor is presented with a huge disclaimer: the source is an unknown commodity. An Instagram site going by the name JPAFootball has reported that the Cleveland Browns are considering trading receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Unfounded trade rumors grace the internet every day, from well-connected reporters like Peter King dropping speculative nuggets to basement bloggers trying to stir the pot. It’s very hard to detach the noise from the music. This latest one states that the Browns are looking to move Beckham to either the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots or San Francisco 49ers, according to Jordan Asri. The JPA Football account has 127,000 followers on Instagram.

Asri claims that trade talks are in the “very, very early stages” but Eagles GM Howie Roseman has called to check in on Beckham’s availability. He also points out that it’s highly unlikely the Browns would trade the receiver this early in the season. The whole situation sounds a bit suspect, but it started making the internet rounds late Tuesday night. The only thing trending higher in Philly was Ben Simmons’ first made three-pointer.

Odell Beckham Would Solve Real Problem for Eagles

Look, the Eagles need to worry about repairing their banged-up secondary before brining in more wide receivers. Especially those with the dreaded diva label. But the mere thought that a guy like Odell Beckham Jr. could be available on the open market can’t be ignored. He has arguably been the best at his position since entering the league in 2014 with 5,811 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns.

Beckham can do it all, too. In addition to possessing the best hands in football and being a precise route runner, he has been the best slant target in the league since 2014 with 918 yards off the challenging route. The 26-year-old has been adept at taking short throws and converting them into big gains, something the Eagles have struggled with all year. Nelson Agholor clearly isn’t the answer to that problem. Beckham would be, in a franchise-changing way.

Baker Mayfield has a new threat on slant routes – as Odell Beckham Jr. has recorded 918 receiving yards on slants since 2014 – leading the league's receivers. pic.twitter.com/W2q01CTAWe — PFF (@PFF) March 14, 2019

Don’t forget that Beckham also has familiarity with the NFC East, another selling point that plays into the Eagles’ favor. It was his displeasure with the way the Giants used him last season against Philadelphia that helped expedite his departure.

Odell Beckham: “Knowing they were struggling (with injuries) in the secondary, personally I would’ve loved to attack them. But that wasn’t in our game plan.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 25, 2018

He Might Have Most Team-Friendly Contract in Football

If the trade rumors are true — and please take them with a gargantuan grain of salt — then the contract wouldn’t be the hiccup. Odell Beckham Jr. is on an extremely affordable five-year deal worth $77 million, or $15.4 million a year. The Giants had already paid the receiver $21.459 million before they traded him. According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are only paying him $17 million in 2019 and $14.25 million in 2020.

That’s a steal for a top-flight playmaker. The Eagles have nearly $23 million in cap space before moving anyone or anything. They could do this deal in their sleep from a financial standpoint — another reason it makes no sense for Cleveland to do it. The biggest question would come down to compensation. If Philadelphia was unwilling to part with two first-rounders in a potential trade for Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, then this one seems downright ridiculous to even ponder.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target