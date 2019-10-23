Eagles Fan Gets Huge Cowboys Tattoo on Butt After Week 7 Loss [WATCH]

The Philadelphia Eagles were destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, forcing one of their fans to take an even bigger “L.”

An “L” he’ll never live down nor remove (without a serious investment).

As captured by a proud Cowboys fan, who won a bet stemming from the Week 7 game, the Philly fan had a giant Cowboys star tattooed on his backside, a process you can watch in the video embedded below [WARNING: NSFW].

“A bets a bet lol Eagles lost now he had to get the tat and we weren’t leaving Dallas until he got that star! COWBOYS NATION,” the Cowboys fan tweeted.



A bets a bet lol Eagles lost now he had to get the tat and we weren’t leaving Dallas until he got that star! COWBOYS NATION pic.twitter.com/fG7Refu2ew — BUZZ KAT (@garza_eri) October 21, 2019

In a job-preserving statement win for coach Jason Garrett, the Cowboys stomped the hated Eagles on national television, thoroughly outclassing Super Bowl wizard Doug Pederson in the 37-10 blowout victory, which gave Dallas sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

After the game, multiple Dallas players flexed in similar fashion as their fanatic, firing boastful shots at Pederson, who guaranteed an Eagles victory prior to the divisional showdown.

“We don’t need inspiration from him to go out there and play hard,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said, per The Athletic. “This rivalry is enough. Honestly, we don’t give a f*ck what Doug Pederson says.”

“It’s over. I feel like he got a statement today. So we going to let them go sleep on it,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said, via SB Nation’s RJ Ochoa.

The Cowboys will try for the season sweep of Philadelphia when the teams meet again on Dec. 22.

Cowboys Fan Blooded in Fight with Eagles Fan [WATCH]

A tattoo is good, mostly harmless fun. An all-out brawl in the stands is … not. The latter occurred at JerryWorld during Sunday’s tilt, when a Dallas fan emerged with a bloodied face, the result of an apparent fight with an Eagles fan.

No additional context exists beyond the 36 seconds we see, but it seems alcohol played a major part in the altercation, which you can view in the video embedded below. [WARNING: NSFW.]

Eagles Rookie Wipes Nose with Dallas Jersey [WATCH]

The game was filled with viral moments, on and off the field. An otherwise innocuous video posted by the Dallas Morning News, amid a jersey-swap between a pair of rookies — Cowboys RB Tony Pollard and Eagles RB Miles Sanders — captured Sanders appearing to wipe his nose on Pollard’s garb.

The incident can be seen below around the 1:27 mark of the video, when Sanders’ sniff comes dangerously close to Pollard’s jersey, and then at 1:31 when Sanders visibly swipes his nose in an aggressive manner.

