Doug Pederson Updates Eagles Cornerback Situation amid Jalen Ramsey Rumors

Doug Pederson has never been one to tip his hand, and he’s not going to start now. The Eagles head coach provided an update on his banged-up secondary, never once mentioning the name Jalen Ramsey.

On Wednesday, Pederson started his weekly press conference by reeling off the secondary’s laundry list of injuries. The biggest update was regarding Sidney Jones who left last Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury. Pederson said Jones is “doing well” and the cornerback seemed to be moving around OK during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

“Sidney is doing well,” Pederson told reporters. “He’s going to go through walk-through this morning, and then we’re going to progress him slowly through the portions of practice we can. So he’s kind of day-to-day, but he’s doing well.”

If Jones cannot go Sunday, the Eagles might be forced to trot out a starting cornerback duo of Rasul Douglas and Orlando Scandrick on the outside with Craig James working in the slot. They are the only three players fully healthy at the position on the roster.

Eagles Confirm Ronald Darby Out for ‘Little While’

While Sidney Jones was able to practice Wednesday, fellow corners Avonte Maddox (neck, concussion) and Ronald Darby (hamstring) didn’t take the field. Both players are longshots to suit up against the Jets.

Jalen Mills is on the PUP list and targeting a Week 7 return. Darby might be out for an extended period of time, according to Pederson.

“I mean, any time we lose — Darby’s out for a little while — and now Sidney’s injury and Jalen [Mills] is working himself [back]. Cre’Von [LeBlanc] is there. We’ve got some guys that hopefully here in the near future we get back, but we make it work,” Pederson told reporters. “You’re dealt a 53-man roster and 10 practice squad guys, and Howie [Roseman] does a great job of bringing in talent that we might have to elevate. So it’s something we’re working through.”

And, reading between the lines, it doesn’t sound like the Eagles are in a rush to pull the trigger on a possible deal for Jalen Ramsey. Pederson seemed content to roll with the roster Roseman has assembled.

Meanwhile, there seems to be a new rumor every day linking Ramsey to Philadelphia. The latest involved the team offering a first and second-rounder to Jacksonville for the disgruntled cornerback.

Jason Kelce Misses Practice for Personal Reasons

Eagles center Jason Kelce was absent from Wednesday’s practice due to personal reasons. Kelce and his wife, Kylie, are expecting their first child soon and that appears to be the reason for the veteran missing time.

It should be noted that Halapoulivaati Vaitai was taking snaps at center. If Kelce were to miss Sunday’s game, the Eagles might have to turn to the versatile Vaitai to take over commanding the offensive line.

This wouldn’t be the first time Vaitai has transitioned to a different position. He started at left tackle in the Super Bowl and spent the entire summer learning how to play guard. Kelce gave him a huge vote of confidence during training camp.

“He’s a good athlete, he can bend well,” Kelce said, via NJ Advance Media. “Most of the time, the guys that don’t transition from tackle to guard are guys that lack flexibility and the ability to get down to a leverage position because the game happens so much quicker and it’s much more about leverage inside.”

