Jon Rahm Glares at Crowd During Spanish Open [WATCH]

It hasn’t been a good week for galleries at golf tournaments. First, Bo Kim drew a KPGA Tour suspension after flashing an obscene gesture to fans following noise in his backswing and now, Jon Rahm is the latest to have a run in with a group of fans behind a hole.

While competing at the Spanish Open, Rahm was distracted by a fan behind the sixth hole and hit an errant tee shot. Not looking to blame himself for the mistake first, Rahm glared in the direction of the fan or group of fans very uncomfortably for multiple seconds. Talk about a death stare.

Here’s the interaction, caught on tape courtesy of Golf Channel:

Rahm is in the hunt over the weekend to win another Spanish Open title, and clearly he knows it given how he reacted to the noise playing out behind him. Currently, Rahm is 9 under par and two shots off the lead held at 11 under by fellow spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello. It would be his second consecutive title at the event if he were able to put it away.

Rahm no Stranger to Course Issues

It might not surprise plenty of people who watch golf to know that Rahm has been fond of losing his temper before. Usually, his frustration is directed at poor shots he has made on the course or to his equipment. Many have called Rahm out for some of his outbursts, and he’s been one of the players who has seen tons of social media commentary for things he has done on the course.

Rahm was captured banging his putter on the green at an event this past August, something which is a no-no in golf circles. It sounds as if Rahm wants to right these wrongs and is working on keeping cool. To this end, it’s certain his gallery glare was much better than a tossed or broken club.

A Promising Career

As long as Rahm can keep his temper under control, he has a shot to become one of the world’s top golfers and a likely PGA Tour mainstay. Already in the hunt at plenty of events, Rahm has yet to win a major title, but it hasn’t been for lack of being in the hunt. Already, the spaniard has several high finishes in majors to his credit, including a T3 at the U.S. Open in 2019. 2018 was also a big season for Rahm, as he had a T4 at the PGA Championship and placed in fourth position by himself at the Masters that year.

Rahm has also won plenty internationally, including the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in 2019. He has three PGA Tour wins to his credit, including the Zurich Classic in 2019. Rahm also competed at the 2018 Ryder Cup with Team Europe and played well during the event.

There is no doubting the former Arizona State golfer’s raw power on the course and his ability to play. If he can work on keeping his cool, there’s no telling how far his star will climb.

