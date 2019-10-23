Kirk Cousins Fantasy: Start or Sit Vikings QB on Thursday Night Football?

Just a few weeks ago fans and teammates alike were ready to be rid of the Kirk Cousins experiment in Minnesota. However, in the span of three games, Cousins has gone from a free agency blunder to arguably playing the best football of any quarterback in the NFL.

Can the Minnesota Vikings signal-caller keep up his astonishing pace? Or will the bright lights of Thursday night, matched with the pressure of playing against his former team and the loss of his top receiving target cause the quarterback to crumble under pressure? Let’s discuss.

Kirk Cousins’ Fantasy Outlook vs. Washington Redskins

It’s become evidently clear that the Minnesota Vikings wide receivers had seen enough of the team’s passing game struggles early on in the season. Kirk Cousins had averaged just 183.5 passing yards and totaled three touchdowns in the Vikings first four games of the season.

Those statistics were enough to get the usually unobtrusive Adam Thielen to blast Cousins’ inability to push the ball down the field, while Stefon Diggs did everything in his power to let the world know that he was not against a trade out of town.

Kirk Cousins made a public apology to Thielen and his teammates for his struggles following a Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. Since then, he’s let his play do the speaking.

Cousins has responded with elite play over the past three weeks, making his doubters eat their words in the process. The Vikings quarterback became the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 300 yards and accumulate a passer rating of 130+ in three consecutive weeks. Over that time span he’s accounted for nearly 1,000 yards passing and a staggering 10 touchdown to one interception split.

However, Week 8 presents a plethora of disadvantages for Cousins and the Vikings. For starters, wide receiver Adam Thielen has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game with a hamstring injury. Secondly, in this Mark Schlereth tweet, posted during Cousins’ time in Washington, as seems as though he’s fared less than well in primetime games.

My buddy sent me this could this be true?

Kirk Cousin Career Stats

Record In Primetime Games: 5-13🙈

Record vs Winning Teams: 4-24 🙈

Record vs Winning Teams This Year: 0-5 🙈

Career Road Record: 12-23-2 🙈

Career Record On Monday Night Football: 0-7 🙈 — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) December 11, 2018

Yet, those numbers don’t tell the whole story. While Cousins certainly has had his struggles in big moments, it’s also worth noting that the majority of those losses came while quarterbacking a number of talent-depleted Redskins teams. Since he’s joined a more well-rounded team in Minnesota, his stats have been tremendous under the bright lights. While that may not always lead to wins for the Vikings, it bodes well for your fantasy team.

Kirk Cousins in primetime games last year for MIN:

146-208 (70.2%)

1,593yds

11TD

3 INT

103.98 rating

sacked 14 times

2 fumbles I think the "Kirk sucks in primetime" narrative is bullshit! These last 3 games has shown what he can do with a good run game and time to throw! — Mike Loye (@Bigmikey_14) October 23, 2019

Cousins will likely be fired up to take on his former team on Thursday night. The one who let him walk, opting for a QB-carousel of Case Keenum and Colt McCoy over the services of the second highest-scoring fantasy player in all of football over the past three weeks (regardless of position).

In terms of Washington’s defense hindering Cousins’ fantasy outlook this week, those beliefs are highly misconstrued. While the ‘Skins have surrendered just 8.41 fantasy points to quarterbacks over the past two weeks, those numbers must be taken with a grain of salt. One of the contests took place against Ryan Fitzpatrick and the horrendous Miami Dolphins offense, while the other was practically played on a 100-yard long slip and slide. If you subtract those two games from Washington’s stats, they would then allow an average of 22.67 points to quarterbacks, which would make them the fourth-worst defense in fantasy at defending the position.

Should You Start or Sit Kirk Cousins in Week 8?

Don’t buy into the “Kirk Cousins sucks in primetime” mantra that the media will try to sell you on leading up to kickoff. Cousins will only build on his spectacular play from recent weeks against a struggling Washington defense.

The loss of Thielen should not hinder Cousins’ output much, as he was able to hang 330+ passing yards and four touchdowns on the Detroit Lions a week ago, despite not having the wideout at his disposal for the majority of the game. Stefon Diggs is more than equipped to pick up the slack left behind by Thielen.

Start Kirk Cousins in all leagues on Thursday Night Football, as he’s a likely top-10 lock at the position for Week 8.

