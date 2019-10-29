Darius Slay’s Wife Has Strong Reaction to Staying With Lions

The Detroit Lions may have taken calls on Darius Slay, but in the end, the team elected not to trade their elite defensive back.

That news had Slay’s wife Jennifer particularly excited as the clock ticked down on another trade deadline and nothing happened in Detroit. After the deadline ran out without any deal, she hopped on Twitter and excitedly shared the news. The Slay’s wouldn’t be leaving Detroit after all.

The Slay’s ain’t going no where!!!😜 Detroit is home!♥️ — Jennifer Slay (@Jennwilliams23) October 29, 2019

Rumors had Slay as potentially on the move, but whether that was true or false in the end, a deal never panned out, meaning Slay gets to stay and play his brand of cornerback for the Lions.

Normally, athletes want to get as far away from the Lions as possible given their futility, so it’s refreshing to see Slay’s family so excited to stay put.

Big Play Talent

Slay has been elite since being a second round draft pick of the Lions back in 2013, and has developed into one of the elite shut down corners in the entire league. He’s also a star for the Lions in the community, and arguably, is one of the top faces of the franchise at this point in time.

This past offseason, Slay missed the OTA period for Detroit amid wanting a new contract. While the Lions haven’t worked anything out with him, they also haven’t closed the door on making his re-signing a priority in the future, meaning a trade is possible if the team wants to move on. Slay also had a strong reaction to the team dealing Quandre Diggs for a draft pick last week.

Such a move would likely have confused fans as well as Slay his family.

The Future

Even as the Lions held on to Slay at the 2019 deadline, the team could be aggressive with their cornerback this offseason on the open market. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, while Slay might not have been traded right now, a deal could be struck next offseason to move the cornerback to a new location who might be more apt to give him a new contract.

Here’s what Birkett wrote:

“I’d be surprised if the Lions dealt Slay, their best cornerback – even if he hasn’t played at a Pro Bowl level this year – before Tuesday’s deadline. The more likely scenario is that the Lions send Slay to a team willing to give him a new contract at some point before next year’s draft.”

The contract seems to be the big sticking point with Slay. Are the Lions prepared to shell out the cash to Slay for the long term? He is 28 years old, and is theoretically in his prime. Cornerbacks, however, can have a short shelf life, especially if they get dinged up. This season, Slay has suffered a bulky hamstring, which was injured ironically enough in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in September.

For now, though, none of that is a concern. Slay is staying in the Motor City, and that’s enough to make everyone from fans to family very, very happy.

