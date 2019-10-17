Former Cowboys Pro Bowl Running Back Arrested in Texas

Former star Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was arrested in Texas on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Per TMZ, the arrest stemmed from a 2018 criminal mischief complaint; court documents claim he “intentionally damaged vehicles by striking them with his arms and/or his body.”

Via TMZ:

According to the docs, one of the cars was owned by Amita Kafle. The other was owned by Tami Smith. Court records show that after an investigation into the incident … officials issued warrants for Barber’s arrest back in April. Those warrants were executed when the former running back was picked up by the Prosper Police Dept. on Wednesday.

Barber, 36, was booked into the Denton County jail on “at least” one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief, a charge which carries with it a punishment of up to a year in jail and a $400 fine.

Marion Barber’s Cowboys Career

A 2005 fourth-round draft pick, Barber quickly ascended to fan-favorite status, eventually earning the nickname “Marion the Barbarian.” He appeared in 13 games during his rookie campaign, replacing the injured Julius Jones, and rushed 138 times for 538 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2006, Barber functioned as the Cowboys’ resident goal-line back — its “closer.” As a 218-pound bruiser, he was highly effective in short-yardage and goal-to-go situations, collecting a career-high 14 touchdowns on the ground that season, with another two coming via the air.

The next year, despite working in a committee, Barber fell just shy of 1,000 yards (975, his career-high) but made 10 rushing TDs and chipped in a pair of receiving scores, earning his first (and only) Pro Bowl selection. He also developed a reputation around the league as of, if not the hardest RB to tackle.

Barber signed a seven-year, $45 million contract with the Cowboys in 2008, pegging him as a long-term building block. However, the team cut bait with the Minnesota product following a disappointing 2010 season.

Barber’s final professional stint came with the Chicago Bears in 2011, when he registered 422 rushing yards and six TDs on 114 carries across 11 games. He formally announced his retirement on March 23, 2012.

Orlando Scandrick Talks Return to Dallas

Speaking of ex-Cowboys stars, cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, is geared up for Sunday’s rivalry game at AT&T Stadium.

But he refuses to give Jerry Jones and company, reeling from a three-game losing skid, any bulletin-board material for the Sunday Night Football showdown. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“Dynamic offense, dynamic receivers, Hall of Fame tight end, amazing offensive line,” Scandrick recently noted, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “A lot of good complementary players. When they’re clicking on all cylinders, they’re executing. They’re a good football team over there. Take the record out of it. They have a good football team.”

