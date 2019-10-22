Bill Belichick Showers Browns With Praise Ahead of Matchup

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not hold back on the praise when asked about his team’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns this week, showering the talented, but so far fairly disappointing 2-4 squad with praise.

“”[John] Dorsey has really accumulated a high level of talent all the way across the board,” Belichick told Browns media members on a conference call Tuesday. “We have five days now to do our best to prepare for a very good browns team that has had extra time to prepare, they’ve already practiced for us [on Monday].

Belichick had some huge things t o say about Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who is tied for the NFL lead with nine sacks. The Patriots have allowed just 11 sacks this season to opposing pass-rushers. Garrett has said that he has his eyes on the NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, so coming up with a game-wrecking performance against the undefeated Pats would go a long way.

“I’m thinking about I wish we didn’t have to play against him. He’s pretty much impossible to block. They put him in a lot of different places so you don’t always know where he’s going to be,” Belichick said. “But wherever he is you better find him and block him or he’ll ruin the game. Got great power and explosion, good get-off, very athletic and he’s blocked but then he doesn’t stay blocked, he comes free quickly and escapes and gets off blocks. Plays with a lot of power, he’s certainly not a finesse player. He’s very explosive, powerful guy that is also athletic enough to do very rare things.

“He can close ground in a hurry and get off blocks with his strength, quickness and explosiveness and instincts. He’s a smart player. Finds the ball, finds it quickly. He impacts the games defensively, better be able to handle him on any play or he can ruin a game for you.”

Bill Belichick on Odell Beckham: He’s a Tough Guy to Handle

On offense, Odell Beckham Jr. is still finding his footing within the Browns system and head coach/offensive play-caller Freddie Kitchens is still trying to find ways to get him the ball despite defenses rolling coverage toward him.

But Belichick saw Beckham’s career-long 89-yard touchdown against the Jets, where he caught a short slant on an RPO and took it to the house.

“He can score from anywhere on the field,” Belichick said. “Running by you, making acrobatic catches or catching a short pass and breaking tackles and getting through the defense that way. So he’s another player that’s been moved into some different locations formationally, so you don’t always know exactly where he’s going to be and coach Kitchens and their offensive coaches do a great job of not only moving him around but moving other players offensively into different locations so you just defensively are challenged to, first of all, find where the great players are and then, secondly, to be able to defend them and it’s a big challenge.

“But he’s a dynamic player and we played against him before. He’s a tough guy to handle. I have a ton of respect for him as a football player. It’s a good receiving group, [Jarvis] Landry is certainly another highly targeted player.”

Baker Mayfield Looking to Bounce Back out of Bye Week

Second-year Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has had his struggles this year, tossing a league-high 11 interceptions. But — again — Belichick isn’t taking the matchup lightly.

“Baker’s a really smart player. Has a lot of talent, can make all the throws, terrific arm, tough, he’s taken some hits and hangs in there,” Belichick said. “And can make extended plays with his legs to either buy more time to throw or scramble for key first downs in the red area, on third down, things like that, so he’s a big threat and a tough guy to handle.”

Something scary for the Browns to consider is that the Patriots defense leads the NFL with a whopping 18 interceptions — double the next closest team. Their latest victim was Sam Darnold, who was “seeing ghosts” and tossed a career-high four interceptions on Monday Night Football.

“Well, it’s really about team defense. You’ve probably seen some of them. There have been times when the quarterback’s been under pressure or the ball has been tipped or something’s happened that has created those opportunities and we have a very instinctive group of players that make good decisions in coverage and recreating the quarterback and making plays on the ball.”

