Penn State vs. Michigan State: Nittany Lions Look to Remain Unbeaten

Penn State and Michigan State are two teams heading in opposite directions. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 28-21 Whiteout victory over Michigan, where despite not covering the 9.5-point spread, they showed signs of brilliance on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile Sparty has had a bye week to lick their wounds after being outclassed by the Big 10 elite earlier this month, losing by a combined 62 points in back-to-back weeks against Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big 10) continues to be paced by quarterback Sean Clifford. The junior has scored 14 touchdowns (10 passing, 4 rushing) over his last four games. The Nittany Lions own the nation’s 7th best scoring margin at +30.0 points per game. Defensively, they have been relentless at applying pressure, sacking the quarterback 28 times this season, fourth-best among FBS teams.

Michigan State (4-3, 2-2 Big 10) has struggled to move the ball this season. Quarterback Brian Lewerke threw for just 53 yards with an interception before getting benched in the fourth quarter of the 38-0 loss to Wisconsin two weeks ago. Senior wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. has been the lone bright spot on offense, leading the Big 10 with 683 receiving yards.

Here’s a gambling breakdown for the Saturday afternoon matchup between the No. 6 Penn State and Michigan State.

Game Details: #6 Penn State at Michigan State

Date: Saturday, October 26

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)

TV: ABC

Spread: Penn State -5.5

Total: 43.5

*All odds are courtesy of Covers

Betting Trends

Penn State is 4-3 ATS this season

Michigan State is 2-5 ATS this season

Under is 4-3 in Penn State games this season

Under is 4-3 in Michigan State games this season

Penn State is 5-0 this season following ATS loss

Michigan State is 1-5 in last 6 home games

Michigan State is 5-1 ATS in last 6 meetings

How Penn State -5.5 Can Cover

Continue to generate big plays on offense. KJ Hamler leads the Big 10 in receiving touchdowns this season with seven, his big-play ability can stretch the Spartan defense and open up things on the ground for Noah Cain and company.

Penn State must also overcome the ghosts of Spartan Stadium. The Nittany Lions have lost two straight in East Lansing and five of six games overall. In each of the last two losses, Penn State has carried a top-10 record into the game, as they will again this Saturday.

How Michigan State +5.5 Can Cover

Figure out how to move the ball consistently, especially on the ground. Sparty is 110th the FBS with just 117.1 rushing yards per game and mustered just 30 yards in the blowout loss against Wisconsin.

Channel the Sparty magic. Michigan State has had Penn State’s number of late, which might be the only edge Spartans have over the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Penn State is clearly the better team, but as we saw last week with Illinois and Wisconsin, strange things can happen on the road in the Big 10.

Prediction

Michigan State’s woeful performance against Wisconsin looks a lot worse now after the Badger were outplayed by a bad Illinois team last week. Penn State has already overcome their Iowa demons earlier this season and I think they have enough moxie to overcome whatever Mark Dantoni and the Spartans defense has in store for them. The spread is too close to call in this one, but I really like the under, especially in the first half, which is my official play.

Penn State 17, Michigan State 12 (Official play: Under 21.5 1st half)

