Tobias Harris Embracing New Role With Sixers

Tobias Harris has been well travelled over his eight seasons in the NBA.

When Harris arrived in Philadelphia last season from the Clippers in the midst of a career year, it marked his sixth stop in the NBA. But at every one of those stops, Harris has been the consummate pro and teammate.

Now armed with a monster long-term deal in Philly, Harris is ready to embrace more of a leadership role going forward, taking the young Sixers under his wing.

“I had very good vets that took me under their wing, so I just want to be sure I give the same thing back,” Harris told the Sixers official site.

It’s clear he’s made his impression on the young guns on the roster, like rookie Matisse Thybulle and second-year guard Shake Milton.

“It’s one thing to be a vocal leader, but for me, leading by example speaks even louder,” Thybulle said. “He shows up on time, he gets his shots in, he does his work.”

“[Tobias] always comes in and says what’s up to everybody, daps everybody up,” Milton added. “He’s always speaking, always making sure your mental’s right.”

Tobias Harris Will Have More Time to Shine

With Jimmy Butler gone, there will be more opportunity for Harris to shine alongside studs Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Al Horford and Josh Richardson in the Sixers starting lineup.

“I think for this group, it’s a little bit different, because we have guys who can create at every single position,” Harris told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “So it can be a different guy on a different night. “At the end of the day, everybody is just locked in on trying to help our team be the best team. That’s the same goal.”

Harris averaged an even 20 points between his time with the Clippers and 76ers last year, adding 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Tobias Harris Needs to be More Effective From Deep

The Sixers had some 3-point shooting woes in the preseason, shooting 31.8% as a team from beyond the arc. Harris’ struggles were mixed into that number, shooting just 25% from 3-point land. Harris shot a career-best 43.4% with the Clippers before the trade last year, but that dropped to 32.6% once he put on a Sixers jersey.

Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown expressed a desire for Harris to pick up the pace from deep.

“We need him to especially,” Brown told reporters over the weekend at practice. “There was actually a study done where out of 5-some odd-million three-point shots charted over a decade, 74 percent were short. It’s an overwhelming percentage of misses that are short and so for me, I’m so into this. I am with my team, I am with him, I want him shooting the ball with his legs underneath him, shoot it with confidence, and if we’re missing, we’re missing to mean it and it’s not going to be short.”

The Sixers open up the season against the Celtics on Wednesday night at home. Philly is a 5-point favorite for the game.

