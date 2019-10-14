Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 14

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by Sam Darnold returning for the New York Jets and leading them to their first win of the season in a stunning upset of the Dallas Cowboys.

We’ll also take a look at the struggles of both Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston — the top two picks in the 2015 draft — putting their NFL futures in doubt.

All this and more as we jump-start a new week and get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday!

Sam Darnold Returns as Jets Stun Cowboys for First win of the Season

Second-year quarterback Sam Darnold return for the Jets on Sunday and the team returned to the win column for the first time since Week 14 of last season, knocking off the Dallas Cowboys 24-22.

Darnold, who had been dealing with the debilitating effects of mononucleosis, finished his day 23 of 32 for 338 yards with two touchdowns. The highlight of his afternoon was a 92-yard touchdown toss to Robby Anderson.

#Jets fans missed this man. Sam Darnold unloads a deep one to Robby Anderson. pic.twitter.com/rjgGxcN2TX — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 13, 2019

“I’m just really, really excited for the guys in this locker room,” Darnold told reporters. “We were starving for a win.”

The Jets dropped their first four using a combination of Darnold, Luke Falk and Trevor Siemian. The team recently cut Falk and Siemian’s season is over with an injury he suffered against the Browns.

The Cowboys had a chance to tie late, but failed on a two-point conversion. They also could not recover the onside kick, which was hauled in by Demaryius Thomas.

On the final 2-pt conversion play, Jets DC Gregg Williams called a Cover-0 blitz (6 pass rushers) against the Cowboys empty formation. Jamal Adams pressured Prescott in 1.5 seconds, while Cowboys receivers averaged 0.73 yds of separation at pass forward.#DALvsNYJ | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/h6c9QsezvN — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 13, 2019

“To come out here and do it in the fashion we did and the defense getting a huge stop on the 2-point conversion,” Darnold said, “I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Meanwhile, the Cowboys — who were a touchdown favorite — have an entirely different set of problems after suffering their third straight loss.

“We’re putting ourselves behind,” Prescott said. “We’re putting our defense in a tough spot. We’re not playing complementary football. It’s simple as that. We’ve got to start faster. We’ve got to get points. We’ve got to get touchdowns and allow our defense to play from up.

“As long we have these slow starts, we’re going to struggle.”

The losses have put Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on the hot seat, leaving question about his future with the team. After the game, owner Jerry Jones addressed the situation.

“I’m going to be very trite. I was a lot happier with what he had done the first three games than what’s happened the last three games,” Jones said of Garrett. “But the big thing I want to say is it’s not just him. This is across the board. That had a lot of input out there tonight to get in that spot.”

Titans QB Marcus Mariota Heads to the Bench & Jameis Winston Could be Next

After tossing a pair of interceptions, getting sacked three times and managing just 63 yards for a QB rating of a 9.5, the Titans pulled quarterback Marcus Mariota in the third quarter of a 16-0 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Mariota — the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft — is in an important contract year and his poor play this season might have cost him tens of millions of dollars. He was replaced by veteran Ryan Tannehill, who previously held down the starting role in Miami. He was 13 of 16 for 144 yards and one interception.

“We’re not pulling our weight as an offense,” Mariota said. “We have to find a way to improve and change that because our defense is playing lights out.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t discuss the starting role going forward, but it’s safe to say the Titans are on track to move on from Mariota after the season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be forced to make a similar decision soon, as Jameis Winston’s turnovers are piling up. In a London game against the Carolina Panthers, Winston tossed a career-high five interceptions and lost a fumble in a 37-26 loss. According to the Associated Press, Winston has an NFL-worst 86 giveaways since entering the league and five games with at least four turnovers.

“Throw the damn ball away,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “He has a habit of trying to be Superman. That’s been a problem in the past. The fumbles haven’t occurred this year until today. But again, trying to make something out of nothing. It’s just a matter of knowing when to quit on a play.”

NFL Week 6 Headlines & Scoreboard

Your Week 6 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

BRONCOS 16 TITANS 0 CARDINALS 34 FALCONS 33 49ERS 20 RAMS 7 RAVENS 23 BENGALS 17 SAINTS 13 JAGUARS 6 VIKINGS 28 EAGLES 20 REDSKINS 17 DOLPHINS 16 TEXANS 31 CHIEFS 24 SEAHAWKS 32 BROWNS 28 STEELERS 24 CHARGERS 17 JETS 24 COWBOYS 22 PANTHERS 37 BUCCANEERS 26 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 35 GIANTS 14 (Thursday)

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

Correa knew it was gone 💥 (via @FOXSports)pic.twitter.com/NHwdVvoHye — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) October 14, 2019

Astros Carlos Correa nails walk-off HR vs. Yankees to even ALCS

Eliud Kipchoge becomes first runner to break 2-Hour marathon barrier

Rockets star James Harden says he’s staying out of NBA’s China dispute

South Carolina AD apologizes for destruction of Georgia hedges

LSU jumps defending national champion Clemson for No. 2 in AP Poll behind Alabama

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY

NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins

Two NFC North contenders collide in primetime as Detroit (2-1-1) heads to Lambeau Field to take on a hot Green Bay (4-1) squad. The Lions were off last week, but likely watched from home as the Packers dismantled the Cowboys 34-24 behind Aaron Jones, who rushed for 107 yards and four TDs.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

MLB: NLCS Game 3, Cardinals at Nationals

Behind some stellar pitching, the Nationals snatched a two-game lead on the road in the best-of-seven series and are just two games from the World Series. The Cardinals totaled just four hits in their two losses at Busch Stadium and are batting a miserable .070. Stephen Strasburg will take the hill for the Nats against Cardinals star Jack Flaherty.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:38 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.