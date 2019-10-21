Steelers Linebacker Arrested After Dispute With Girlfriend: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo has been arrested on several charges — including assault — for an incident with his girlfriend.

Chickillo was arrested on Sunday morning in Southern Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

According to NFL.com, the 26-year-old linebacker is facing three different charges after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. He has been charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Here is a brief summary of what transpired between the linebacker and his girlfriend — and what the possible consequences are for Chickillo moving forward, via Yahoo Sports.

“Details surrounding the alleged incident were unclear, though the newspaper reported the arrest occurred in southern Pennsylvania. It added Chickillo, 26, was arraigned before 8 a.m. ET Sunday, released on bond and scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing later this month. WTAE reported Chickillo was arrested following an altercation with his girlfriend. If the report is accurate, it’s possible the NFL could put Chickillo on the commissioner’s exempt list, which often occurs with players involved in domestic violence cases.”

According to Pittsburgh Action 4 News, Chickillo’s bail was set at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing has been set.

“Chickillo was arrested by Uniontown Pennsylvania State Police and arraigned this morning. According to the court docket, a $10,000 unsecured bail has been set, and he has a Preliminary Hearing scheduled for October 30.”

Steelers Decline Comment on Anthony Chickillo’s Arrest

The Steelers have declined to officially comment on the situation until they gather more details.

“We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement, per the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. “Until we have further details, we will not provide any further comments.”

Chickillo is in the midst of his fifth year with the Steelers, having been originally drafted by the franchise in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 linebacker inked a two-year, $8 million contract to return to the Steelers in the offseason.

Thus far this season, Chickillo has been limited due to a foot injury, appearing in just three games while posting three tackles and 0.5 sacks. For his career, he’s appeared in 57 games with nine starts and has posted 81 tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with three forced fumbles.

NFL’s Recent History With Domestic Dispute Incidents

While not many details are known regarding the incident between Chickillo and his girlfriend, more specifics should become known on Monday. Furthermore, due to this being a domestic dispute — a touchy subject with the NFL — and considering the fact that the veteran linebacker was actually arrested for the incident, there is little doubt that Chickillo will be disciplined by the league office.

In more recent incidents, high-profile players such as the Dallas Cowboys‘ Ezekiel Elliott and the Carolina Panthers‘ Greg Hardy, were handed multiple-game suspensions for their domestic disputes with women. Elliott was suspended for six games while Hardy was originally suspended for 10 games — before an arbiter reduced it to four games.

We’ll keep you updated here at Heavy as soon as more information becomes available regarding Chickillo’s arrest.