49ers Star Defender Calls Out Jimmy Garoppolo Critics

Richard Sherman has long been known capable of delivering impassioned speeches about subjects important to him, and this time the San Francisco 49ers cornerback is speaking out against the critics of his starting quarterback.

While speaking with reporters after Sunday’s 37-8 home win against the Green Bay Packers, Sherman went into a short rant about the outside criticism he keeps hearing about Niners starter Jimmy Garoppolo and declared he and all of his teammates have an “obligation” to defend him against the noise and “nitpicking.”

“Jimmy Garoppolo is our leader and we will follow him into the darkest of dark, follow him into a dark alley and I guarantee you won’t touch him,” Sherman said Sunday night. “He goes to battle and fights for us every day and we have an obligation to go to battle and fight for him. And you hear some of the noise and things said about him and it’s frustrating because we see him every day, we see what kind of work ethic he puts in, the hours that he puts in preparing, the first one in, the last one out. The guy looks for no credit. All he does is encourage his teammates and put more work in. And then you have people nitpicking.”

Garoppolo finished with a near-perfect passer rating after throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-20 passing, taking full advantage of stout pass-blocking — despite three sacks — and play-action maneuvers to gouge the Packers as much as necessary. His strong night also comes on the heels of last week’s tremendous performance against Arizona, which saw Garoppolo toss for 424 yards and four touchdowns to deliver a comeback win.

“He’s helping his football team win football games,” Sherman said, “and he deserves a ton more credit for that.”

Sherman Argues Bar Keeps Moving for Garoppolo

Whether it is critics saying Garoppolo doesn’t move well enough on his feet or complaining when he doesn’t rack up passing yards, Sherman is starting to laugh at how much “the goalposts keep moving with him.”

“One of the things you can appreciate, and I’ve said this before,” Sherman said, “you can appreciate being good enough that people have got to make excuses for why you’re good. He’s a good enough quarterback that people have to make excuses, they have to move the bar.

“And I’m sure they’ll move the goalposts again.”

The goalposts, frankly, won’t matter much if San Francisco continues to play at an elite level through the rest of the season and impending postseason. The Niners (10-1) held onto the top playoff seed in the NFC against the challenger Packers (8-3), but the New Orleans Saints (9-2) and the rival Seattle Seahawks (9-2) will continue to apply pressure beneath them.

It only gets more difficult for Garoppolo and the Niners heading into Week 13 with a road game against the Baltimore Ravens, who are No. 2 team in the AFC behind the New England Patriots.

“It will be a good test,” Garoppolo said in Sunday night’s postgame. “We can’t look too far ahead, though, take it one game at a time. I’m really proud of the guys tonight. The guys up front really battled and made my job really easy.”

