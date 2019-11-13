Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio) Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

MACtion has returned. The Falcons and RedHawks square off in week two of the annual MAC midweek tradition. Bowling Green still has an outside shot at getting bowl eligible for the first time since 2015. Miami (Ohio) continues to overachieve and the books have taken notice. The RedHawks are laying a whopping 17 points, marking the first time all season they have been favored against an FBS opponent.

Bowling Green (3-6) has struggled mightily on offense this season averaging just 17.6 points per game, second to last in the MAC. Quarterback Grant Loy leads the team in both passing and rushing. The junior has thrown just five touchdowns with seven interceptions this season. Defensively hasn’t been much better, as the Falcons allow 33.8 points per game, second-most in the conference.

Miami-Ohio (6-3) has also been plagued by droughts on offense this season. The RedHawks have scored just 22.7 points per game this season, third-fewest in the MAC. Freshman QB Brett Gabbert, the brother of former NFL QB Blaine Gabbert, has thrown just six touchdowns this season with five interceptions. Miami sports a much stronger unit on the defensive end, ranking 5th in the league allowing just 392.9 yards per game.

Game Details: Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio)

Date: Wednesday, November 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Fred Yager (Oxford, Ohio)

TV: ESPNU

Spread: Bowling Green -17

Total: 50

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Bowling Green is 3-6 ATS this season

Miami (Ohio) is 5-4 ATS this season

Under is 7-2 in Bowling Green games this season

Over is 5-4 in Miami (Ohio) games this season

Bowling Green is 0-4 on the road this season

Miami (Ohio) is 3-0 at home this season

Over is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings

Bowling Green is 4-0 ATS in the last 4 road meetings

The road team is 16-5 ATS in the last 21 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

The irony here is that I’ve been fading Bowling Green for much of the 2019 season, but this feels like a good spot to back them. The only time Miami has been laying points this season was in Week 2 against an FCS school, Tennessee Tech. The Falcons have played better than some expected this season and have already eeked out a pair of MAC wins. The RedHawks are also flying high after a huge 24-21 road win last week over Ohio, but bettors need to be wary of the letdown with an inexperienced team and a freshman at quarterback. Bowling Green keeps it competitive. Take the points.

PICK: Bowling Green +17 (-110)

This series has trended towards points of late with the total going over the number in four straight meetings. However the trend for Bowling Green this season has been predominantly under. With conflicting data, the best decision here is to lay off and just play the side, but if you must bet the total, I would lean towards the over as the number did seem a bit low for me, even for these two offenses.

PICK: Over 50 (-110)

