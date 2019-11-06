Jermaine Whitehead Issues Emotional Apology After Social Media Threats

It’s been a strange week for the Cleveland Browns following their loss to the Denver Broncos, but premier among the issues was the tirade and then release of safety Jermaine Whitehead.

Following the 24-19 loss in Denver that featured a healthy serving of miss tackles by Whitehead, the fourth-year safety went on an NSFW rant, threatening a variety of people on social media.

It was reported that Whitehead was still in full uniform while sending the messages out and that he argued with Browns PR when asked to take the posts down. The team issued a statement after his posts went viral.

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,” the Browns said in a statement. “We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

The Browns promptly released Whitehead on Monday morning, despite him being a key part of the defense. He’d seen some starting time with Damarious Randall out and played a hefty serving of snaps even when the Brown were healthy.

Jermaine Whitehead Makes Apology on Instagram

Whitehead has deleted a post where he said “nobody” can intimidate him and “I dare em to try,” and on Wednesday he released his first apology on the rant that lost him is job.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver. That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful. I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter. My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling. Also, my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, the Browns organization and most of all, the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream. Again I am deeply sorry for my unacceptable behavior, and I wish the Browns the best of luck in the future. I love you!”

Damarious Randall Practices After Missing Time

The good news for the Browns came Wednesday, when Randall took the field for his first action in nearly two weeks. He’s been dealing with a nagging hamstring that has kept him out and he also missed two games in concussion protocol earlier this season.

Fellow defensive back Eric Murray — who’s mostly played slot corner this year — underwent knee surgery last week and is week-to-week, so the Browns will rely on the likes of Justin Burris and rookie Sheldrick Redwine to fill in.

“I think we still got some guys back there that we have a lot of confidence in,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. “Getting Damarious back will definitely help, so hopefully we will see how he is this week.”

The Browns host the Bills on Sunday and are installed as 3-point favorite.

