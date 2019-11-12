This Former First-Round Pick Could Solve Problems in Eagles Secondary

It’s not every day former first-round picks are lying unclaimed on the waiver wire. Especially not 24-year-old cornerbacks.

Enter Vernon Hargreaves. The Buccaneers released the 11th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft for a perceived lack of effort. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians benched Hargreaves in the third quarter last week for not “running fast enough” after giving up a 55-yard pass reception.

Two days later, Arians decided to part ways with his starting cornerback. It’s a bold move for a team desperately fighting for their playoff lives at 3-6. Clearly, they wanted to send a message about hard work and hustle.

Now Hargreaves is a free agent who is available to any team willing to take a chance on him. The Eagles obviously jump out as a perfect landing spot due to their underachieving secondary.

Hargreaves has started 10 games in his first two NFL seasons while recording one interception. Pro Football Focus named Hargreaves as the Buccaneers’ X-factor entering the 2019 season after a disappointing start to his career.

“If that’s what coach saw, that’s what he saw,” Hargreaves told ESPN’s Jenna Laine after getting benched last week. “There’s no arguing it. I need to hustle, point-blank, end of discussion. And I’ll get better.”

Hargreaves Expensive Experiment at Cornerback

The Eagles were immediately being bandied about as a potential landing spot for Vernon Hargreaves. He thrived in man-to-man coverage in college and was known for a physical style of play, something that certainly meshes well with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme.

In fact, Hargreaves was rumored to be on Schwartz’s wish list when he was coming out of the University of Florida in 2016. He’s an aggressive, attacking cornerback that seemed to be getting swallowed up as the Buccaneers’ nickel corner. The Eagles could put him back on the outside and let him fly.

Video: Bucs’ Vernon Hargreaves talks about recognizing Carolina’s final play as a wrinkle on the Philly Special play from Eagles’ Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/cwO1FNPsMp — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 13, 2019

Former Eagles reporter Josh Paunil wrote about his potential in the Eagles’ secondary in 2016 during an appearance on 97.3 ESPN:

Vernon Hargreaves is one of the more realistic options at number 8 overall, he’s a guy that the more film I watch of his, the more I hear about him from other people, the more you like him and the more you think he’d do well in Philadelphia. And I think he’s a fascinating guy because he’s only about 5’10”, 200 pounds so relative for a football player he’s not a huge guy; but I think its funny because he really is an aggressive, attacking type of Cornerback that Jim Schwartz would like.

Claiming team would be responsible for a fully guaranteed $981,366 with Vernon Hargreaves. That's 7 weeks of his fully guaranteed $2,383,317 base salary. Claiming team would also get $9.594M 5th year option in 2020, which is currently guaranteed for injury. https://t.co/7OPtPd2hW7 — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) November 12, 2019

Fast forward three years and Hargreaves is sitting on the street available to the first bidder. Two problems, he would cost his new team approximately seven weeks of his fully guaranteed salary valued at $2.4 million. They would also have to pick up Hargreaves’ fifth-year option worth $9.6 million in 2020. That’s a very expensive experiment for a project player.

Eagles Secondary Getting Healthy at Right Time

Maybe the Eagles don’t need any additional cornerbacks. They finally have their top three corners healthy — Jalen Mills, Avonte Maddox, Ronald Darby — for the first time this season.

Philadelphia will hopefully get another promising young cover guy, Cre’Von LeBlanc, back in a week or two as he continues to rehab from a foot injury suffered in training camp. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has expressed confidence in rolling with the current roster.

Jim Schwartz on finding a personality on defense. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/HEjZ90vmfl — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) November 11, 2019

“We played some four corners in the [Chicago] game, which is something we really didn’t have enough personnel to be able to do,” Schwartz told reporters. “But getting Jalen Mills back, getting Darby back and Avonte back, even having Cre’Von on the horizon somewhere, somewhere hopefully soon, it does give you a little bit more flexibility [to] be able to match up different ways.”