Adult Company Has ‘Fun’ Offer for Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears have had a disappointing and lackluster season so far in 2019, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been bearing the brunt of criticism surrounding an offense that is among the worst in the league. Trubisky has 1,217 yards passing this season, and even though he missed a game with a shoulder injury, he has thrown just five touchdown passes all season. Both the television and social media have taken notice, and they have been pointed in their criticism.

On Wednesday, Trubisky told Bears’ beat writers and reporters that he wanted to get the television sets in Halas Hall turned off in order to keep the constant barrage of negative press out of his ears and mind. This resulted in loads of criticism–warranted or not. Some felt it was a sign Trubisky was weak and soft; others, like ESPN’s Mike Golic and The Athletic’s Adam Jahns, defended the struggling quarterback, noting that blocking out noise is exactly what he should be doing considering his team’s current situation:

Mitchell Trubisky wants TVs turned off inside Halas Hall to protect the team from outside criticism pic.twitter.com/QomzESG4F1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 7, 2019

“That’s the dumbest thing I think I ever heard.” –@espngolic on people calling Mitch Trubisky soft because he wants to turn off the TVs in the facility to tune out the noise of critics. pic.twitter.com/cxDOYtW8R8 — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) November 7, 2019

Live look at Mitch Trubisky at Halas Hall. https://t.co/IivX2G3StC pic.twitter.com/FQGxhX4171 — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) November 6, 2019

Mitch Trubisky walking past a wall of TVs every time he enters the Bears’ facility: pic.twitter.com/Mqh4bm4jkY — HefferBrew (@hefferbrew) November 7, 2019

As the guy who asked the question that elicited the turn-off-the-TVs response from #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky today, I really think some folks have taken it out of context. I actually thought there was some tongue-in-cheek qualities to it. But that's Twitter for you. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 7, 2019

According to Hoge and Bears coach Matt Nagy, Trubisky was being a bit tongue-in-cheek and was taken out of context.

Matt Nagy: Mitchell Trubisky's comment about turning off the TVs at Halas Hall was taken out of context https://t.co/nvZLWWjHiD via @CEmma670 pic.twitter.com/F8Q2xemH0r — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) November 7, 2019

Then, on Thursday, Trubisky and the entire Bears team got a…unique and unexpected offer from a surprising source.

Mitch Trubisky, Bears Get Offer For Free Pornography From Adult Site

On Thursday, adult company CamSoda offered to take Trubisky (and his team’s) mind off the criticism they have been hearing by offering them free pornography as an alternative to the team’s television sets in Halas Hall instead. Writers Jon Greenberg and Adam Weinrib shared emails they (somehow) received indicating CamSoda’s offer:

Mitch Trubisky's nightmare season has reached the cam girl PR industry. pic.twitter.com/SSv1yi13tC — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) November 7, 2019

CamSoda is back, offering to replace whatever Mitchell Trubisky is watching on TV at Halas Hall with straight-up porn. pic.twitter.com/XdOQtemXbq — Adam Weinrib (@AdamWeinrib) November 7, 2019

According to the emails that were shared online via Twitter, CamSoda’s offer to the Bears was versed as follows:

“Hi–with news of Mitchell Trubisky wanting to turn off the television in the Bears facility because of the negative criticism he is receiving, CamSoda has offered to provide him, and the rest of the Chicago Bears, with a fun alternative. The leading adult entertainment streaming platform is offering to provide the Bears with VIP accounts to its site to chat with models who will talk about anything BUT football. Maybe this will be the motivation they need to get a W on Sunday?”

No word yet on what Trubisky’s girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher thinks of the offer, and there’s no word about whether Trubisky or the Bears will take CamSoda up on their “fun alternative.”

The Bears have a crucial divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions coming up this Sunday, so limiting distractions is a good idea for the entire Bears organization, as they have been playing poorly and displaying questionable decision making from top to bottom this season.

