Adult Company Has ‘Fun’ Offer for Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears have had a disappointing and lackluster season so far in 2019, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been bearing the brunt of criticism surrounding an offense that is among the worst in the league. Trubisky has 1,217 yards passing this season, and even though he missed a game with a shoulder injury, he has thrown just five touchdown passes all season. Both the television and social media have taken notice, and they have been pointed in their criticism.
On Wednesday, Trubisky told Bears’ beat writers and reporters that he wanted to get the television sets in Halas Hall turned off in order to keep the constant barrage of negative press out of his ears and mind. This resulted in loads of criticism–warranted or not. Some felt it was a sign Trubisky was weak and soft; others, like ESPN’s Mike Golic and The Athletic’s Adam Jahns, defended the struggling quarterback, noting that blocking out noise is exactly what he should be doing considering his team’s current situation:
According to Hoge and Bears coach Matt Nagy, Trubisky was being a bit tongue-in-cheek and was taken out of context.
Then, on Thursday, Trubisky and the entire Bears team got a…unique and unexpected offer from a surprising source.
Mitch Trubisky, Bears Get Offer For Free Pornography From Adult Site
On Thursday, adult company CamSoda offered to take Trubisky (and his team’s) mind off the criticism they have been hearing by offering them free pornography as an alternative to the team’s television sets in Halas Hall instead. Writers Jon Greenberg and Adam Weinrib shared emails they (somehow) received indicating CamSoda’s offer:
According to the emails that were shared online via Twitter, CamSoda’s offer to the Bears was versed as follows:
“Hi–with news of Mitchell Trubisky wanting to turn off the television in the Bears facility because of the negative criticism he is receiving, CamSoda has offered to provide him, and the rest of the Chicago Bears, with a fun alternative. The leading adult entertainment streaming platform is offering to provide the Bears with VIP accounts to its site to chat with models who will talk about anything BUT football. Maybe this will be the motivation they need to get a W on Sunday?”
No word yet on what Trubisky’s girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher thinks of the offer, and there’s no word about whether Trubisky or the Bears will take CamSoda up on their “fun alternative.”
The Bears have a crucial divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions coming up this Sunday, so limiting distractions is a good idea for the entire Bears organization, as they have been playing poorly and displaying questionable decision making from top to bottom this season.
