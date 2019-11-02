College Football Betting Lines: Week 10 Odds & Trends

The Power 5 conference that has drawn the shortest stick when it comes to the College Football Playoff is the Pac-12 as it hasn’t had a team in the national semifinals since the 2016 season and just twice overall in five seasons. However, the chances of the Pac-12 getting a school in this season got better last week because unbeaten and No. 5 Oklahoma was upset in Big 12 action.

Now the Pac-12 has two one-loss teams ranked ahead of the Sooners in No. 7 Oregon and No. 9 Utah – granted, the AP Top 25 has no bearing on the College Football Playoff committee rankings. In theory now, if either the Ducks or Utes win out they would have a great shot of getting in. Not out of the question both could lose this Saturday, however.

Oregon visits Southern Cal – a co-leader in the South Division with Utah at 8 p.m. ET. The Ducks opened as very slight underdogs but are now 4.5-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. USC has won 17 of its past 19 home games against teams with winning records. The Utes are at Washington in a rematch of last season’s Pac-12 title game (Huskies won 10-3) with Utah as a 3.5-point favorite. The Huskies are 17-2 in their past 19 at home overall.

The biggest game of the day is the annual Cocktail Party in Jacksonville between Georgia and Florida. The Dawgs are ranked No. 8 and Gators No. 6 but both have one loss already so a second severely damages any College Football Playoff hopes. The winner almost surely will take the SEC East Division. Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite at sports betting sites for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The favorite has covered the past four in the series.

Miami-Florida State used to be one of the most important annual rivalries in college football but both ACC schools have fallen on hard times. The loser of this 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff would fall to 4-5 overall and be in danger of not qualifying for a bowl game. If FSU misses a bowl for a second straight year, Coach Willie Taggart might be fired. The Seminoles are 3.5-point favorites but the road team is 5-0 ATS in the past five meetings.

