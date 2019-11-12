Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Trashes Ian Rapoport Report on Dak Prescott

It’s not quite Al Davis dubbing Adam Schefter a rumor monger, but Jerry Jones has taken extreme umbrage to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The Cowboys‘ owner/general manager strongly refuted Rapoport’s recent report that Dallas is leaning toward using the franchise tag on walk-year quarterback Dak Prescott, who’s scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in 2020.

“He has no idea. Because I would be the only one that knows whether he’s right or wrong, and I can tell you he has no idea,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, via USA Today.



On Sunday, prior to the Cowboys’ primetime matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Rapoport claimed no progress between the sides regarding a contract extension for Prescott, who at one point was aiming to become the richest signal-caller in league history, with an annual salary north of $40 million.

The Cowboys’ reported counter-offer — $30 million per year — was rebuffed by Prescott’s camp and ongoing stagnation has since set in. There was some optimism that Jones would strike a deal with Prescott during the club’s Week 8 bye, but nothing materialized, leading Rapoport to believe the tag is the likeliest outcome.

He wrote:

“Long-term contract extensions are rare during the season. If there is a window, however, the bye week can present it. However, with the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, no progress was made on contract talks during the off week, sources say. In fact, negotiations in earnest have not gone on for some time. Read More From Heavy Disney Plus Is Here: See What the Hype Is About As Dallas is set to face the Minnesota Vikings tonight, there is “nothing going on,” per one source. This means Prescott is headed toward the franchise tag this offseason. At this point in the season, with a tag looming, it’s hard to imagine a new deal getting done. That said, neither side has put a deadline on it and talks could kick into gear at any point.”

Prescott earned himself a few additional pennies with his performance against the Vikings. He went 28-of-46 for 397 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, good for a 101.5 rating, in the 28-24 defeat.

The 26-year-old is on pace to shatter his career highs in passing yards (3,885) and TDs (23). Across nine games, Prescott has thrown for 2,777 yards (second-most in the NFL) and connected on 18 scores (tied for third-most) through the air. He ranks third in passing yards per game (308.6) and second in completions of 20-plus yards (40).

As a team, thanks to Prescott’s prowess, the Cowboys’ offense is tops in total yards (437.4 per game), third in passing (299.2 YPG), and sixth in points (27.9).

Dak Reacts to Contract Developments

Prescott has continually left the deal-making to his handlers and took care of business on the field. He’s approached his inevitable windfall with a workmanlike mentality, balancing his financial wants with the best interests of the Cowboys.

Deep down, Dak knows it’s a matter of when, not if, he lands his potentially record-setting payday on which he seems assured of receiving more than $100 million in fully guaranteed money.

On the surface, however, he expresses the utmost confidence in eventually reaching an agreement, all the while giving the impression that he isn’t sweating generational financial security. When it happens, it happens, Prescott’s repeatedly affirmed.

“As far as coming to patience, I think for me, it’s about the reasons why I play this game,” he said last week, per the Dallas Morning News. “It’s not for that. All that is a benefit, all of that is a plus, it’s great, it’s going to be great when it happens. But that has no motivation or reason why I play this game. So it doesn’t affect me week-to-week.

“It doesn’t affect me preparing for a game or saying I’ve got to play two seasons without it. All that stuff is going to happen and when it happens it’s going to be a blessing. Yeah, I don’t have to be coached on how to prepare for that.”

