Russell Wilson Pushed Seahawks to Sign Josh Gordon

Despite starting the season 6-2, the Seahawks made a risky signing with Josh Gordon, and Russell Wilson was a big reason for the move. Multiple reports indicate that Wilson campaigned for the Seahawks to sign Gordon.

“The #Seahawks have claimed former #Patriots WR Josh Gordon, source said. QB Russell Wilson gets his wish…So, Seattle’s offense got better. And Russell Wilson’s relationship with Josh Gordon helped,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi called the Seahawks the “perfect team” for Gordon to land.

“Perfect team–he can run slants and nines…,” Lombardi noted on Twitter.

What Gordon Means for the Seahawks

Seahawks fans (and fantasy owners) want to know what the Gordon signing means for the team as well as the receiver. The players this signing most likely impacts is Tyler Lockett and David Moore.

We are likely to see three-receiver sets with Gordon joining Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, even if it takes a couple games for this to take shape. While Gordon has straight-line speed, the Seahawks can utilize their new receiver in the slot which could take away a few targets from Lockett. Metcalf’s red zone looks are still going to be a thing given his ability to excel as a big, physical receiver in the endzone as he has shown during his rookie season.

The Seahawks Were “Surprised” Gordon Was Available on Waivers

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted the team was “surprised” to see Gordon was available given the team was down the list on waivers, per The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. Carroll also called Gordon a “unique” talent that was too good to pass up despite how well the Seahawks receivers have performed this season.

“Pete Carroll just called Josh Gordon a ‘unique’ player. Says it wasn’t a matter of need, they just like Josh’s talent and wanna see what he can do. They’ll find out during next week of practice…Josh Gordon was subject to waivers so plenty teams passed on Josh before he was claimed by Seattle. Pete was surprised he was available to them,” Dugar explained on Twitter.