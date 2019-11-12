WATCH: Mike O’Hearn Suffers Embarassing Fall at NPC Event

Mike O’Hearn suffered an embarrassing fall during the NPC North West Championship on November 9. O’Hearn was not seriously hurt and joked about the fall on Instagram.

The NPC event was held at the Little Creek Casino in Shelton, Washington where O’Hearn was doing a guest pose. O’Hearn joked in an Instagram post about being “270 lbs on stage ⁣after the Titan Fall lol 😂 the show must go on 🐺⚔️❤️.” O’Hearn later said in a subsequent post on his own post saying, “Please don’t worry. I didn’t break the floor. #Idomyownstunts.”

While O’Hearn told Generation Iron about the fall, “I did fall off the stage, I didn’t see the edge. I did instantly get up and continue my performance. Quite embarrassing, but life is great that it will knock you down [and] always keep you humble. I can appreciate the little things the show must go on. Some bumps and bruises, but I will be fine.”

