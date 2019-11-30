NFL Betting Lines: Week 13 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

On February 3, 2013, the Baltimore Ravens won their most recent Super Bowl, as Coach John Harbaugh beat brother Jim’s San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in XLVII in New Orleans. This Sunday in the marquee game of Week 13, the 49ers, now coached by Kyle Shanahan, visit John Harbaugh’s Ravens in what could be a preview of February’s Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

It’s very possible that that the Niners and Ravens both get home-field advantage throughout their conference’s playoffs, with San Francisco currently No. 1 in the NFC and Baltimore No. 2 in the AFC. San Francisco has a slight advantage here in that Baltimore is on a short week after a shockingly easy 45-6 win at the Los Angeles Rams on Monday behind another legendary performance from MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. Then again, the Ravens get a break here in that kickoff is 10 a.m. Pacific time for the Niners. Baltimore is a 6-point favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and 1-6 ATS in its past seven as a home favorite.

For the Ravens to get the AFC’s top seed, they need to at least finish with the same record as the Patriots as Baltimore holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. New England could lose Sunday night in a potential AFC playoff preview at the Houston Texans, who are +3.5 on the NFL betting lines at sportsbooks. Houston is on extra rest after a 20-17 home win over Indianapolis last Thursday gave the Texans sole possession of first place in the AFC South. New England beat Dallas 13-9 in driving rain on Sunday. The Pats are 8-2 ATS in their past 10 games against Houston.

Big game from the AFC West as the surprising Oakland Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs, who are 10-point betting favorites. The Chiefs, off their bye week, all but wrap up another division title with a victory as it would complete the season sweep of the Raiders. In Week 2 in Oakland, the Chiefs were down 10-0 after a quarter, but then Patrick Mahomes threw for a ridiculous 278 yards and four touchdowns in the second quarter as Kansas City won 28-10. The Chiefs also have won the past six at home in this series.

Realistic chances of getting a victory this season are running out for the winless Cincinnati Bengals, and in fact their last best chance to get one could be against the visiting New York Jets on Sunday. Gang Green has just one road win and that was at another horrible team, the Washington Redskins. The Jets lost every other away game by at least eight, including Week 9 at the previously winless Miami Dolphins. Cincinnati is going back to Andy Dalton at quarterback but is +3.5. The Bengals have covered just one of their past 11 at home.

