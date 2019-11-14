WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Reveals Eye-Opening Royal Rumble Moment

The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Mickie James is one of the most recognizable storylines in women’s wrestling history. Their first encounter happened back in 2005, and James made her debut under the gimmick of WWE Women’s Champion (World Wrestling Federation Champ) Trish Stratus’ biggest fan.

The two would be featured in numerous matches until Stratus announced her retirement in 2006. James was her final match on Monday Night Raw on September 11, 2006. The following week at WWE pay per view “Unforgiven,” Trish would retire as WWE Women’s Champion (WWF) after defeating Lita with the Sharpshooter. Earning her record 7th Women’s Championship at the time, after the match, she vacated the title.

2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Moment Between Trish and Mickie Almost Didn’t Happen

Last month in Dallas, Stratus participated in a panel at the Dallas Fan Days Expo. During the Q&A session, Status was asked about the situation between her and James at the Women’s Royal Rumble.

“Oh, so good, and it almost didn’t happen. That’s the crazy part,” said Stratus.

“It’s one of those things you just know in your heart — Sometimes you have to fight for what you believe in, and you have to knock down that door. So, that whole Royal Rumble, everyone was given out their numbers, and Mickie and I were doing the math, oh we are not going to be in the match (potentially she could still be in the match), but she was really early, and I was 30. And that meant we probably won’t touch at all,” revealed Stratus.

“So, we fought for it, and we were like what about a moment between Trish and Mickie. One agent was like it not going to work out, I guess, and we didn’t accept that. We were also told that Fans are not going to remember that they are focused on what is happening now.

So, we took the idea up the ranks and pitched it and stated it could be a special and memorable moment. We were than position a little bit better and ended up having it,” Stratus said.

Near Iconic Storyline Between James and Stratus Came With the Help of WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Back in October 2018, I interviewed James after Monday Night Raw, and during the interview, she revealed that Lita has been a big influence on wrestling career. Lita vouched for James on the independent circuit and allowed James to bounce ideas off of her.

“Most people know that Lita has been, as far as my wrestling career is concerned a big influence even before I came to the WWE. We met when I was working on the independent scene in North Carolina. She’s always been so kind to me and helped me out a lot,” James told me.

James offered up some examples of how she helped her out over the years.

“For example, she pulled me aside back then when I was working my way up and gave me advice on what to do and what not to do in the ring. This was even before I got hired and kept coming in for tryouts. Telling my boss, “maybe you should look at this girl,” and she didn’t have to do that! Then also obviously allowing me to pitch ideas that ended up getting me on television and working with Trish Stratus. I’d always looked forward to being able to work with Lita. We didn’t really get a chance to work together until she was getting ready to retire,” said James.

“So, our big stint of finally being able to be in the ring together was when she was on her way out, which was bittersweet for me. I’d always wanted to work a program with her, and she’s saying goodbye as I’m getting to the height of my career.”

