Bills Playoff Picture: Standings and Potential Opponents After Week 17

The Buffalo Bills secured a spot in the playoffs after their Week 15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is the primary reason they sat the majority of their starters for Sunday’s Week 17 season finale against the New York Jets.

While the Bills’ spot in the AFC playoff picture is secure — they’re the No. 5 seed in the conference — their opponent in the Wild Card round remains yet unknown. Buffalo will play either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Houston Texans in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Here’s a look at the current AFC playoff picture, as well as who the Bills will potentially be playing in the Wild Card round next weekend.

AFC Playoff Picture: Ravens Remain on Top, Bills are 5th seed

The Baltimore Ravens (13-2) have sewn the No. 1 seed in the conference up, and will enjoy home field advantage throughout the playoffs, along with a bye in the first round. The New England Patriots (12-3) are the #2 seed, and will also get a first-round bye. The Chiefs are the #3 seed, while the Texans are #4.

The Bills have the 5th seed, and the Tennessee Titans currently have the 6th and final playoff spot in the AFC.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at 1p.m. ET Sunday afternoon, and the Texans host the Titans in a late afternoon game with huge playoff ramifications. If Tennessee wins, they make the playoffs; if they lose, they leave room for the Steelers to sneak in.

Bills Will Play Chiefs or Texans in Wild Card Round

If Kansas City defeats the Chargers, Buffalo would play Houston. If, however, the Chiefs should lose Sunday, and Houston should win, the Bills would face Kansas City, because the Texans would then have higher seeding than the Chiefs. If both Kansas City and Houston win, Buffalo will head to Texas to face the Texans next week.

We will keep you updated about the Bills playoff position, standings and opponents as the results change with the early and late afternoon games.

READ NEXT: 5 Free Agents the Chicago Bears Should Target in 2020